Jalen Smith leads Mount Saint Joseph to conference championship

It was still anybody's game going into the fourth quarter of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference basketball championship, and Mount Saint Joseph had a few things on its side against Mount Carmel on Sunday.

The No. 3 Gaels had the experience of being there before and the added incentive that came with it after losing to St. Frances in last year's title game.

They also had junior forward Jalen Smith, senior forward Darryl Morsell and a talented surrounding cast that was adamant this was their time.

Smith had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Morsell had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists as the Gaels turned a one-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter into a 65-54 win at Harford Community College's APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Mount Saint Joseph (32-3) brought home the program's fifth MIAA A crown.

"We told them this is it — eight minutes," Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. "Don't come up short, no regrets, play for each other, got to defend, got to rebound, got to take care of the basketball and got to take good shots. It comes down to the same stuff, whether it's a championship game or just a regular game. It's basketball and you've got to play."

The Gaels played the fourth quarter to near perfection.

It started with Smith, who kept the Gaels ahead in the third quarter with 11 straight points. He opened the fourth quarter with a put-back and dunk to send the Gaels on their way with a 49-44 lead with 6:23 to play.

The Cougars (25-9) got a 3-pointer from Christian Evans in the final seconds of the third quarter to cut the Gaels' lead to one, but looked unsettled to start the fourth quarter. They were called for traveling on their first two possessions and couldn't make a shot with the Gaels clamping down on defense and keeping them to one shot per possession with strong work on the boards.

When Will Thomas finally hit a baseline jumper for the Cougars' first basket of the quarter, with just 2:51 remaining, the Gaels had already built a double-digit advantage to take hold of the game. In the midst of the Gaels' 10-0 run prior to the Thomas basket, James Bishop (11 points) had a steal and lay-up, and Morsell and Smith made two free throws apiece.

They also got a big blocked shot from senior Nigel Jackson and a hustle play from Smith, who chased down an offensive rebound in the right corner and, as he was going out of bounds, hit the ball off a Cougar to give the Gaels another possession.

It's been an incredible week for Smith, who was named the Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year on Monday, followed that with a team-high 15 points in a grinding 54-46 semifinal win over No. 7 McDonogh on Thursday and then saved his best with a stellar second half in Sunday's championship game. Shortly after posing for countless team photos with the new championship plaque, he tried to describe his feelings. It wasn't easy.

"It feels really great, but it still hasn't hit me yet. Probably after we get to the locker room and then we leave it will hit me," he said.

Morsell said the fourth quarter came down to getting the defensive stops, rebounding relentlessly and letting the points follow at the offensive end.

"We came here last year and was just a little short, so this year just to get the championship in my senior year is a great feeling," he said. "We had that experience from being here last year and we just stuck together and found a way to win."

Mount Carmel got strong games from forward Jordan Jones (19 points, nine rebounds) and senior Terry Nolan Jr. (17 points) to stay close with the Gaels, who had beaten them in both regular-season meetings.

Down 32-25 at the break, the Cougars opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 34-32 lead. After Smith started his own run for the Gaels, helping them reclaim a 45-41 lead on a put-back with 28 seconds left, the Cougars got the late 3-pointer to make things interesting going into the fourth.

The Gaels made sure not to keep things interesting, as they pulled away with a dominating fourth quarter.

After going 13-18 and not qualifying for the MIAA playoffs last year, Mount Carmel has made up a lot of ground this season — something coach Hakim Hibbert was proud of, despite coming up short Sunday.

"I'm really proud of my guys," he said "I think it's a big building block coming from where we started at last year to this year making the championship game. Mount Saint Joe is a great team, a great program and it was an honor to be on the court to play against them for the championship.

Both teams move on to the Baltimore Catholic League tournament, which is set to start at 7 p.m. Thursday with quarterfinal play.

The Gaels, seeded first, will host eighth-seeded Loyola Blakefield, while third-seeded Mount Carmel is at home against sixth-seeded Calvert Hall in a rematch of the Cougars' thrilling 66-63 MIAA semifinal win on Thursday. The other quarterfinal games have fourth-seeded John Carroll hosting fifth-seeded Saint Frances and second-seeded Saint Maria Goretti hosting seventh-seeded Archbishop Spalding.

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun