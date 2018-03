Varsity scoreboard: State basketball playoffs results, schedule

This post will be updated throughout the boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

Friday’s game coverage:

» No. 13 Lake Clifton gets by Oakdale, 68-61, in Class 2A state semifinal

» No. 6 Dunbar too much for Clear Spring, rolls to Class 1A state final with 69-43 semifinal win

» Patterson Mill boys fall in state basketball semifinal, 72-49

» Queen Anne's girls basketball knocks off Oakland Mills in 2A semifinals

» Jitters get best of No. 12 Pikesville in 1A semifinal loss to Southern-Garrett

» Coppin Academy falls to Largo in first state tournament appearance, 66-39 in 1A semifinal

All times p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

Boys basketball

STATE SEMIFINALS

(at Xfinity Center, U. Maryland)

CLASS 2A

13 Lake Clifton 68, Oakdale 61

North Caroline 62, 14 River Hill 48

CLASS 1A

6 Dunbar 69, Clear Spring 43

Fairmont Heights 72, Patterson Mill 49

Alhambra CIT 2nd rd.

(at Frostburg)

Goretti 84, Bishop Walsh 49

3 Mt. St. Joe 71, 1 St. Frances 58

Girls basketball

STATE SEMIFINALS

(at SECU Arena, Towson U.)

CLASS 2A

Poolesville 61, Gwynn Park 49

Queen Anne’s 57, Oakland Mills 47

CLASS 1A

Southern-Garrett 49, 12 Pikesville 37

Largo 66, Coppin Academy 39

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Boys basketball

STATE FINALS

(at Xfinity Center, U. Maryland)

CLASS 4A

9 Perry Hall vs. Bladensburg, 8

CLASS 3A

4 Poly vs. 7 Milford Mill, 3

CLASS 2A

13 Lake Clifton vs. N. Caroline, 6

CLASS 1A

6 Dunbar vs. Fairmont Heights, 1

Alhambra final rd.

(at Frostburg)

1 St. Frances vs. Bishop Walsh,3

3 Mt. St. Joe vs. Goretti, 4:45

Girls basketball

STATE FINALS

(at SECU Arena, Towson)

CLASS 4A

E. Roosevelt vs. 4 Catonsville, 3

CLASS 3A

Frederick vs. 7 Long Reach, 8

CLASS 2A

Poolesville vs. Queen Anne’s, 1

CLASS 1A

Southern-Garrett vs. Largo, 6

Thursday’s game coverage:

» Second-half surge lifts Catonsville girls to victory in Class 4A state semifinals

» Milford Mill boys basketball holds on to beat Thomas Johnson, advances to 3A state championship

» Record-setting Mims leads No. 4 Poly past Stephen Decatur, 63-46, and into 3A state title game

» No. 9 Perry Hall boys rout Gaithersburg, 85-62, are on verge of second straight state title

» No. 7 Long Reach girls surge past No. 6 Poly, 66-61, in 3A semi to reach first state title game

» C. Milton Wright girls were good in odd quarters, but Frederick ended the Mustangs season in basketball state semifinal

» Old Mill falls to Bladensburg in state semifinal

» Varsity roundup (March 8): Mount St. Joe, St. Frances beaten at Alhambra Catholic Invitational

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Boys basketball

STATE SEMIFINALS

(at Xfinity Center, U. Maryland)

CLASS 4A

9 Perry Hall 85, Gaithersburg 62

Bladensburg 69, 11 Old Mill 53

CLASS 3A

7 Milford Mill 68, Thomas Johnson 59

4 Poly 63, Stephen Decatur 46

Alhambra CIT 1st rd.

(at Frostburg)

Gonzaga (D.C.) 74, 3 Mount Saint Joseph 67

DeMatha 59, Goretti 48

Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 82, 1 St. Frances 73

Girls basketball

STATE SEMIFINALS

(at SECU Arena, Towson U.)

CLASS 4A

4 Catonsville 63, Bethesda-CC 51

Eleanor Roosevelt 54, North Point 41

CLASS 3A

Frederick 54, C.M. Wright 37

7 Long Reach 66, 6 Poly 61