No. 10 Calvert Hall rolls past Loyola Blakefield, 27-6, in 98th Turkey Bowl

The Calvert Hall football team came out at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thursday intent to turn the 98th Turkey Bowl into a blowout. After jumping out to a big early lead, however, the Cardinals needed to regroup, scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns in a 27-6 win over rival Loyola Blakefield.

University of Maryland-bound Chance Campbell scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to go along with an interception and two sacks as Calvert Hall won its fourth straight in the venerable series, which began in 1920, the same year as the NFL. Loyola (2-8) still leads 49-41-8 all-time.

The No. 10 Cardinals (7-5) started quickly, scoring touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.

After Campbell sacked Loyola quarterback Jeffrey Snider to force a punt on the Dons’ opening possession, the Cardinals struck gold on their third offensive play when quarterback Mike Campbell found wide receiver Chris Cooper over the middle and the speedy senior ran untouched for an 88-yard score.

Calvert Hall continued to move the ball on its next possession, time and again darting through huge holes created by an offensive line averaging 282 pounds per starter. Tariq Fields skirted through one of those holes on a 40-yard run to the Dons 10, and two plays later Chance Campbell finished the drive with a 7-yard run through a gaping hole on the left side.

The Cardinals had a chance to extend their lead, but defensive back Matthew Bell picked off Mike Campbell's pass in the endzone — thrown a hair too late toward tight end Toby Liska — to end the drive.

In what looked to be a blowout, Loyola got back into the game when Calvert Hall punter Peter Moore picked up an errant snap and was ruled down at his own 35. Moments later, Dons quarterback Jordan Moore rolled right and found tight end Evan Boozer — on just his second reception of the season — for a 12-yard touchdown. The Cardinals' Luke Firlie blocked the extra-point attempt to keep the score 14-6.

Loyola's defense kept the game close, stopping Calvert Hall on seven straight possessions.

In the second half, however, the Cardinals scored a pair of touchdowns to seal the win.

Calvert Hall 14 0 7 6 — 27

Loyola 0 6 0 0 — 6

CH — Cooper 88 pass from M. Campbell (Cottone kick)

CH — C. Campbell 8 run (Cottone kick)

L — Boozer 12 pass from from Moore (kick blocked)

CH — Obayanju 2 run (Cottone kick)

CH — C. Campbell 6 run (run failed)

