Smith has 12 points and Quickley eight assists in McDonald's All American boys basketball game

Maryland commit Jalen Smith, a forward from Mount Saint Joseph, had 12 points on 6-for-9 from the field, four rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes off the bench in the East’s 131-128 loss to the West at the McDonald’s All America boys basketball game Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Kentucky-bound guard Immanuel Quickley of John Carroll had eight assists, second best on the East, also in 17 minutes off the bench. He had four rebounds and three points on 0-for-2 from the field.

Shakira Austin, a Riverdale Baptist forward headed to Maryland, had eight points in the East’s 82-79 loss to the West in the girls game. She shot 3-for-6 from the field and had three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.

On Monday night, Quickley tied Duke commit Cam Reddish of Westtown School in West Chester, Pa., for the 3-point shooting championship.

North Carolina-bound Nassir Little scored 28 points for the West in Wednesday’s boys game, three short of the McDonald’s record. The 6-foot-7 player was named Most Valuable Player after shooting 12-for-17 from the field. Only Jonathan Bender (31) and Michael Jordan (30) scored more points in the event's 41-year history.

Highly touted Duke recruit Zion Williamson left the game with 6:05 left in the second half with a right-hand injury and did not return. He stumbled on drive, braced his fall with his right hand and grimaced in pain on the ground before heading to the locker room.

Williamson's future Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett scored 26 points for the East.

In the girls game, Connecticut-bound Christyn Williams of the West was named the MVP after accumulating 22 points and 12 rebounds. Her future UConn teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who dunked in a contest Monday, had eight points and eight rebounds for the East.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.