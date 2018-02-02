School official: Football coach 'no longer employed' at Archbishop Curley

Archbishop Curley’s principal on Friday sent a brief email to his community saying that Sean Sandora, a science instructor and varsity football head coach, was “no longer employed” by the school.

Sandora, who was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Coach of the Year in 2015 while at Dundalk High School, joined Archbishop Curley last year.

“We have already begun to search for his replacement,” wrote principal Brian J. Kohler. “Additionally, a search for the next head football coach has begun as well.”

Neither Sandora, who became football coach last year, nor Kohler could be reached for comment.

According to the school’s website, Sandora, led the Dundalk football team “to the playoffs three times and to the state championship in 2015. His experience at Dundalk has enabled him to develop a program and a philosophy that has helped create a culture of winning.” His bio also said he was named the Baltimore County and Baltimore Ravens coach of the year in 2015. The Archbishop Curley ended this season with a losing record.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Police said they are investigating an allegation of a teacher physically assaulting a student at Archbishop Curley High School.

Police were called to the school in East Baltimore on Thursday to investigate a report of child abuse and told about the alleged assault by a teacher, said Chakia Fennoy, a spokeswoman. She said the investigation is continuing, and she could not provide the name of the teacher or the condition of the student.

She would not say whether the investigation was connected to Sandora’s departure from the school.

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella