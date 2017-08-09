Sports High School Sports

What they're saying about ESPN's 'Baltimore Boys' documentary

ESPN's “Baltimore Boys” documentary aired Tuesday night, chronicling the journey of what many consider to be the best high school basketball team to ever take the court.

The “30 for 30” film features the undefeated Dunbar High School boys basketball teams of 1981-1983. Containing future NBA talent such as Reggie Lewis, Reggie Williams, Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues and David Wingate, the teams managed to win 59 straight games over the course of two seasons between 1981 and 1983.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter during the film’s debut:

