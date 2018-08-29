Vote in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown poll

ALSO SEE: 2017 Ravens RISE game results | 2016 Ravens RISE game results

Prizes for schools, contests for fans

The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with The Baltimore Sun again to present the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown for the 2018 season.

Each week of the high school football regular season, fans will vote for an area high school football match-up to be featured by the Ravens and the Baltimore Sun. The selected game each week will receive visits from the Ravens mascot, Poe, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders* and have their stadium outfitted in Ravens banners and flags. In addition, $1,500 donations will be awarded to each participating school's athletic department, with each team receiving t-shirts to commemorate their experience playing in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

Once the voting poll closes and the winner is determined, make sure you attend the winning game for a chance to participate in contests for Ravens tickets, autographed items and memorabilia.

*Ravens entertainment is subject to change based on availability.

