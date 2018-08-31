2018 Baltimore-area high school football preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers
Check out The Baltimore Sun's preview for the 2018 high school football season.
-
2018 Baltimore-area high school football preseason Top 15 poll
Top 15 No. 1 St. Frances Coaches: Biff Poggi, Henry Russell Last season: 13-0, ranked No. 1 Postseason: MIAA A Conference champion Outlook: The Panthers have been declared the A Conference champions because the other conference teams won’t play them. After going undefeated in the conference for...
-
2018 Baltimore-area offensive football players to watch
Joachim Bangda St. Frances, running back, senior A pure power back who averaged 8.8 yards per carry, Bangda, 5 feet 11, 220 pounds, led the Panthers with 1,245 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. He scored four times in the MIAA A Conference championship game, was first-team All-Metro and has...
-
2018 Baltimore-area defensive football players to watch
Deonte Banks Edgewood, cornerback, senior A solid performer in the Rams’ run to the regional final last fall, Banks is primed for a breakout season. The speedy 6-foot-1, 190-pound ball hawk had three interceptions, 16 pass deflections and 41 tackles a year ago. He has committed to Maryland. Giovanni...
-
2018 Baltimore-area high school football by the numbers
4 St. Frances’ final ranking in the USA Today Super 25 last fall after a 13-0 season, a second straight MIAA A Conference title and a blowout win in the Geico State Champions Bowl Series. 5 Teams that tied for second place at 3-3 in the MIAA Conference last season — Gilman, Calvert Hall, McDonogh,...