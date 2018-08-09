Rickie Fowler grabs early lead at PGA Championship; Tiger Woods five shots back

Rickie Fowler finished strong to card a five-under-par 65 and earn the lead at the PGA Championship while Tiger Woods recovered from a rough start to finish even par on Thursday at Bellerive Country Club.

With more than half the field still on the course or yet to start, Fowler had a two-shot lead over seven players, including Jason Day, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez and Stewart Cink.

Fowler, who birdied two of his final three holes, was steady from tee to green, only missing two in regulation. He made four birdies without a bogey on his second nine, highlighted by a beautiful approach shot to the water-guarded, par-three third that led to a 10-footer for birdie.

“You get me in the fairway, and with the soft greens, I feel like we can pick apart the golf course, as long as we continue to play smart and within ourselves,” Fowler said.

Woods, who began with a bogey-double bogey start, missed his first two fairways and dumped an approach shot in the water. But he scrambled for enough pars to keep his round going, then made a pair of birdies on a bogey-free second nine.

Playing partner and defending PGA champion Justin Thomas finished at one under while Rory McIlroy also was even.

Wood said he's just happy to still be in the tournament after a rough start, and that his goal was to “hole a few putts and grind out a score today.” He certainly holed a few putts. But he only hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

“I could have easily gone the other way, being three over through two,” Woods said. “A lot of things could happen — not a lot of them were positive. But I hung in there and turned it around.

“This afternoon, the guys are going to face a little more wind than we did this morning. Just happy to be within five right now.”

Also in the clubhouse and two shots off the lead at 67 are Austin Cook, Brian Gay and Ollie Schniederjans.

Phil Mickelson struggled his way to a three-over 73. He was under par early but a double bogey at the 15th and a bogey at the 18th left his two over at the turn.

A group in the clubhouse at 68 includes Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson.

Among other big-name players who have finished are Jim Furyk at one-under 69, Ryan Moore (69), Martin Kaymer (71), Padraig Harrington (71), Henrik Stenson (73), Tony Finau (74) and Davis Love III (75).

Players from the afternoon groups that made the turn with a chance to challenge for the lead include Dustin Johnson and Kyle Stanley at three under and Justin Rose at two under. Martin Kaymer, Jim Furyk and Bubba Watson are among the players at one under.

