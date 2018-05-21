Carol Mann, Hall of Fame golfer who grew up in Rodgers Forge, dies

Carol Mann, a Hall of Fame golfer, former Ladies Professional Golf Association president, broadcaster and businesswoman who grew up in Rodgers Forge, died Sunday morning at her home in The Woodlands, Texas. She was 77.

Mann was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and later moved to the Towson area, where she lived until relocating to Chicago with her family in 1955, after her freshman year at Notre Dame Prep. She started to golf at age 9, after a brief trial with competitive swimming, and soon had mentors in her home and on the course.

Mann's father, Rip, was an accomplished player who belonged to both Towson’s Country Club of Maryland and Baltimore Country Club. Her mother, Ann, started the nine-hole women's group at the Country Club of Maryland. At the Country Club of Maryland, she learned the game from pros Andy Gibson and Bill Strausbaugh.

After moving to Chicago, where she practiced at the prestigious Olympia Fields Country Club, Mann emerged as a rising star. At age 14, she played in her first national tournament, the U.S. Girls' Junior, in Toledo, Ohio, and three years later won her first big national tournament.

Mann left the Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC Greensboro) after two years to turn pro in 1960. She joined the LPGA a year later, one of the tallest players at 6-foot-3.

Over the next two decades, she won 38 tournaments, including two major titles: the 1964 Western Open and the 1965 U.S. Open at Atlantic City Country Club. She was the tour's leading money winner in 1969.

In 1968, Mann won 10 tournaments and the Vare Trophy for the season’s lowest scoring average; her mark of 72.04 stood until Nancy Lopez broke the record in 1978.

Mann served as LPGA president from 1973-76, helping to run the tour at a time when female athletes were striving for equality made possible by the recently enacted Title IX.

She was also an analyst for men's and women's golf on ABC, ESPN and NBC and formed her own company, which developed and designed golf courses and promoted other golf-related companies.

Mann was inducted into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame and the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1977. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says Mann has been "part of the fabric of the LPGA for more than 55 years, with a Hall of Fame career both on and off the golf course."

