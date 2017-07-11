Maryland native Fred Funk eager to return from rib injury in front of home crowd at Caves Valley

In between sessions in the training room Tuesday morning, Fred Funk gushed about his excitement to play this week’s Constellation Senior Players Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in front of a home crowd.

The Takoma Park native expects this week’s event to be “a lot of fun,” marking the return from a rib injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

“I’ve been struggling the last month or so,” Funk said. “I’m trying to get back from that and trying to find my game, so hopefully I can get a hot putter and just hit it good enough."



Funk, who said he strained the muscles around his ribs doing ab exercises, missed the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago and withdrew from the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis., in late June.

But he’s balanced a training plan with physical therapy to prepare for his competitive return Thursday.

“I know when my body feels good, that’s usually when I’m playing really good,” Funk said. “If I’m struggling with it, then my game struggles, too.”

ccaplan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/CallieCaplan