Lacrosse: History in the making for former Carroll stars in pro women's league

The United Women's Lacrosse League opened its inaugural championship weekend on Saturday and Carroll County had five representatives on the professional playing field.

Katie Schwarzmann (Century/Maryland), Erin Slifer (South Carroll/Princeton), Alice Mercer (Century/Maryland), Madison Cyr (Winters Mill/Penn State) and Katie Hertsch (Winters Mill/Hofstra) each brought a little piece of Carroll to the championships at Homewood Field on the Johns Hopkins University campus.

"It's so cool and it's so cool to see people from Carroll County are being represented in this league," Cyr said. "It's a first-time league and it's amazing to see. Five is a big number to have such representation, especially from Carroll so it's great to represent our hometown and be a part of it."

The championship weekend opened at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with what was to be a semifinal doubleheader split between the league's four teams. About 20 minutes into the first game between the No. 1 Long Island Sound and No. 4 Philadelphia Force, a heavy thunderstorm ensued followed by warnings of a flash flood. That game, and the No. 3 Baltimore Ride – No. 2 Boston Storm semifinal were postponed until Sunday morning.

Slifer, a midfielder, scored an unassisted goal for the Storm in the first half of a 9 a.m. semifinal that gave the Storm a 7-2 lead en route to a 10-3 victory over Schwarzmann and the Ride.

Mercer and the Sound faced off against Cyr, Hertsch and the Force in the second semifinal at 10:30 a.m. — the Sound won 8-4 to set up the inaugural championship match between the Long Island and Boston teams.

Daniel Kucin Jr. / Carroll County Times July 31, 2016: Long Island Sound wins the UWLX Women's Lacrosse Championship game against the Boston Storm. July 31, 2016: Long Island Sound wins the UWLX Women's Lacrosse Championship game against the Boston Storm. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Carroll County Times)

Mercer, a defender, netted an unassisted tally of her own with 8:55 remaining in the first half of the championship match that brought the Sound within one of the Storm, 4-3. The Sound won 13-8 and was crowned the league's first champion in professional women's lacrosse history.

"It feels so great to be a part of history," Mercer said. "I think it's such a huge step for the sport, for all of women's lacrosse. It's funny to think back when everything was happening, kind of deciding whether or not I was going to do this in the first place, kind of thinking I would be run down after the year. I thought should I do it, should I go for it? I said you know what I'm going to do it and I went out on a limb and found out I was playing for Long Island and knew a bunch of girls. It's been so much fun; it's been such a great opportunity and such a great summer."

Daniel Kucin Jr. / Carroll County Times July 31, 2016: Long Island Sound Alice Mercer (8) in action against Boston Storm defender Kelsey Sheridan (32) during the UWLX Women's Lacrosse Championship game between the Boston Storm and the Long Island Sound. July 31, 2016: Long Island Sound Alice Mercer (8) in action against Boston Storm defender Kelsey Sheridan (32) during the UWLX Women's Lacrosse Championship game between the Boston Storm and the Long Island Sound. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Carroll County Times)

A draft took place for the league in April to fill four team rosters. Schwarzmann, a U.S. national team player, was the first player selected in the inaugural draft by the Ride. Games began May 28 at Lehigh University and the four clubs played an eight-game schedule that concluded with the championship weekend.

The Sound earned the No. 1 seed in the postseason after remaining at the top for the majority of the regular season. The Force won its final two matches of the season, including one over the top-ranked Sound.

The implementation of the league brought on an assortment of new rules that sped up the game and made it more demanding.

"I really like the two-point rule," Cyr, a midfielder, said. "If you shoot behind the 8-meter line, it's two points and I think that's awesome because it makes it easier to catch up."

"The self start where you're all over the field and not stopping on the whistle speeds up the game like crazy," Mercer said. "It's nice because in college it takes a while to get back and the momentum shifts quickly and here you can bounce back to keep the momentum on your side. In general, it makes me more aggressive as a defender because they let a lot of stuff go that they would normally call in college and I like that."

Veterans and players fresh out of college make up the league. Its formation has provided these athletes with the chance to play it forward and spread awareness for the growth of the sport.

"I think it's so great," Cyr said. "We go to all these different states and see how many people actually come out to our games. A lot of these younger girls are really growing in this sport and seeing us play makes them want to get to that level. It's huge for women's lacrosse."

