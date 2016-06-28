Lacrosse: 'High level' lacrosse as Macera, others prepare for Team USA tryout

Two summers ago, Meghan Macera became part of the U.S. Women's National Lacrosse Team tryout list.

She filled out the proper paperwork online and got accepted. She attended the three-day tryout with more than 100 other standout college-age players.

She didn't make the cut.

The recent Virginia Tech graduate and Westminster alum said she's better prepared this time around.

"I think it was a little more, just kind of 'for the experience' last time, without really knowing as much what to expect," said Macera, who found out last week she made the tryout pool for the 2017 national team.

Macera is one of three former Carroll County players out of 105 at this year's tryout, set for Aug. 5-7 at the national team training center at U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks — Century and Maryland grads Katie Schwarzmann (2013) and Alice Mercer (2016) are also on the list.

"And I think now that I've done it once it will be really good to have that ... knowing what to expect a little bit more," Macera said. "Already knowing what the pace of play will be like, which is a pretty high level."

Macera has been played at that level for the past four years.

A former Times all-county first-teamer at Westminster, Macera arrived at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2012. She played defense for four years and started 67 of 68 games with the Hokies, collecting 64 goals and nine assists along the way.

This spring she had 28 goals and four assists in 18 games, and ranked 14th in the county in caused turnovers per game (2.18).

Macera also totaled 195 draw controls, 129 ground balls, and 80 caused turnovers for her career. She ranks third on Virginia Tech's all-time list in draw controls and fourth in ground balls.

Macera, who graduated in May with a degree in art, earned all-ACC Academic Women's Lacrosse Team honors for a third time. She also received all-state second-team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors, and got chosen for the International Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association North-South All-Star Game.

She knew her college career was coming to an end, but Macera had plans on going through the U.S. Lacrosse tryout process again because she had a better understanding of how to approach it.

"All of the coaching staff is really looking to put together a unit that works well together and that follows the core method of playing that the U.S. team has developed," Macera said. "It's really key to listen, be able to do what they're asking of you in the tryout because there are really crazy amounts of talent there. But just by your raw talent doesn't always necessarily mean that you might be able to make the team.

"It's cool to be able to represent, even just through the tryout, what the U.S. Lacrosse stands for."

Following the tryout, approximately 36 players will be selected for the U.S. team, which will train for the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Women's World Cup in Guildford, England. That roster then gets whittled to 18 players who will represent the U.S. as the team goes for a third consecutive and eighth overall world title.

Macera, 21, is living in Charlottesville, Va., and recently started a job with a company that builds mobile applications. She knows her chances of continuing to play lacrosse will get slimmer, with national teams and the new United Women's Lacrosse professional league that started this year.

So she'll be taking a serious approach to the upcoming national team tryout.

"It's a long, grueling weekend," Macera said. "There are lots of sessions, but how close the lacrosse world has brought a lot of girls, and lot of people from different areas, is really cool. People are doing it for fun and because they love the game."

