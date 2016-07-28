Pro women's lacrosse tournament to crown first champ

When Ali Flury's illustrious career at the University of Denver came to a close in the spring of 2010, the Broadneck High graduate assumed her playing days had concluded as well.

Fast forward six years and Flury as well as Severna Park graduates Julie Gardner and Sam Farrell and South River graduate Brooke Griffin are set to make history in what is the inaugural postseason tournament for the first-year United Women's Lacrosse League Championship Weekend at Johns Hopkins University.

"It's awesome," Flury said. "It's everything I ever imagined. I love playing lacrosse. I got into lacrosse about my eighth grade year and I really enjoyed it. I decided to do it in college and to have the opportunity to play after college, it has been amazing. It's great to be a part of history."

Flury was taken by the Boston Storm, one of four teams in United Women's Lacrosse League, during this past spring's Storm draft camp. The former Bruins attacker rewarded the selection by helping Boston to a 5-3 record and the No. 2 seed in this weekend's tournament. It will face the third-seeded Baltimore Ride (3-5) Saturday at 7;30 p.m., following the Long Island Sound-Philadelphia Force semifinal contest.

"All the teams had draft camps," said Flury, who will be a volunteer coach on the Broadneck girls lacrosse team next spring after stepping away from that position last year because of scheduling conflicts. "You would register and go into a camp. All the coaches were there and there was a lot of playing. Each team picked five to eight players from the camp. That's how I made the team. We played most weekends during the summer."

Flury posted 10 goals for the Storm, including three in the team's season-ending, 9-8, loss to Philadelphia July 16. She scored two or more goals in four of her eight games.

Those numbers should not surprise anyone who saw Flury play at Denver, where she left as the program's all-time leading goal-scorer with 202 career goals, including 59 as a freshman in 2007. She was a four-time All- Mountain Pacific Sports Federation team selection and two-time womenslacrosse.com All-American.

The Arnold native scored at least a point in each of her 69 games for Denver, ranking fifth in program history with 236 points and recording at least 50 goals in three of her four seasons. Flury also ranks third in Denver history with 103 caused turnovers, seventh with 101 draw controls and ninth with 110 ground balls.

"At Denver, it was amazing," said Flury, who is a Sports Safety Manager for Safe Kids Worldwide. "It was definitely a unique experience. I fell in love with the atmosphere and I just love everything about Colorado as a whole. We won the MPSF regular title three out of four years, but we never won the conference tournament. We lost in triple overtime in the conference championship (in our senior year, denying her team a coveted spot in the NCAA tournament)."

A victory in Saturday's semifinal could possibly lead to a renewed Broadneck-Severna Park rivalry with Gardner (two goals in six games), who plays for Philadelphia, with the UWLX's first title on the line. Farrell and Griffin (10 goals, two assists) play for Baltimore.

St. Mary's High grad Missy Doherty, head coach at Penn State, coaches Philadelphia.

The winners of Saturday's semifinals square off at 1 p.m. at Johns Hopkins Sunday.

"Having championship weekend in a lacrosse hot spot like Baltimore will provide an amazing opportunity for many young girls in the area to see the sport played at the highest level," Flury said. "Growing up, I would have loved to watch a women's professional league and always hoped for the possibility to play beyond college.

"Now, the UWLX has made the dream of professional lacrosse a reality. It is exciting to continue to watch the growth of the women's game and a privilege to be a part of history."

UNITED WOMEN'S LACROSSE LEAGUE

Championship weekend at Johns Hopkins University

Saturday's Semifinals

Long Island Sound vs. Philadelphia Force, 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ride vs. Boston Stormy, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays Finals

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.