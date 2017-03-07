Sports Comment: Bayhawks pull off real coup in landing Thompson

Midweek Meanderings.

In honor of the late Joe Gross, former sports editor at The Capital who regularly wrote a column called Weekend Wanderings.

You've got to give the Chesapeake Bayhawks credit for moving quickly and decisively to land Lyle Thompson, one of the most exciting players in Major League Lacrosse.

Chesapeake announced last week that it had acquired Thompson from the Florida Launch in exchange for defenseman Mike Lowe and other considerations. The Bayhawks also traded their first round pick in this year's Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft to the Launch, who included midfielder Jeremy Thompson (Lyle's older brother) in the deal.

It was quite a coup with Chesapeake coming away with a dynamic attackman capable of dominating games and doing so with tremendous style. Local lacrosse enthusiasts who have not seen Thompson play in-person or on television are in for a real treat as the native American possesses dazzling stickwork and jaw-dropping moves.

Thompson displayed amazing creativity during his career at Albany University, where he was a two-time winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy as the best player in college lacrosse. The slightly-built 6-foot, 180-pounder was a human highlight machine while setting NCAA Division I records for career points (400) and assists (225).

Florida made Thompson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLL Collegiate Draft and he has amassed 60 points in two seasons at the professional level. It should be noted that Thompson has been limited to 17 MLL games because he also plays in the indoor professional league.

"Lyle has shown the ability to take over games and he immediately becomes a major weapon in our offense," Chesapeake general manager Dave Cottle said. "Lyle has scored six and seven goals in a game. There just aren't many guys like that out there."

Simply put, Thompson is a franchise type of player and was drafted by Florida to be just that. However, the member of the Onondaga Nation in upstate New York recently informed Launch officials that he was no longer willing travel to Boca Raton for practices and games.

"Truth be told, Lyle was on the market because he didn't want to play for Florida anymore," Chesapeake head coach Brian Reese said. "Lyle has a young family and flying down to Florida for so many weekends during the season was tough on his wife and children."

First-year Florida head coach Tom Mariano served as an assistant for Chesapeake last season and informed his former bosses of the situation involving Thompson. Naturally, Cottle and Reese needed to first find out if Thompson was committed to Major League Lacrosse.

In discussions with Thompson, the Bayhawks' braintrust learned the issue solely involved the travel demands and time spent away from family.

"We had to recruit Lyle to play for Chesapeake," Cottle said. "I think the idea of driving down to games in Maryland with his family and being able to get back home the next day was a lot more palatable than flying alone to Florida and being away all weekend."

Thompson immediately becomes the offensive quarterback operating behind the net for Chesapeake, which will no doubt benefit from his playmaking abilities. Off-ball players such as left-handed attackman Brendan Mundorf will love having a dangerous dodger who can break down defenses and set up others.

"I think Lyle is a once-in-a-generation talent. He is extremely skilled – a great passer and shooter. He is the type of player that will make any team better," Reese said.

Chesapeake needed to find another dynamic offensive player after losing left-handed midfielder Joe Walters through free agency. The former University of Maryland standout, who led the Bayhawks in scoring last season with 50 points, signed with the New York Lizards during the offseason.

The Bayhawks were awarded a first round draft pick as compensation for losing Walters in free agency and that is what Cottle used to get Thompson.

Cottle has proven quite shrewd when it comes to trading for big-time talent. Last year, the Edgewater resident got high-scoring midfielder Myles Jones from the Atlanta Blaze in exchange for Matt Mackrides in what is looking like a steal for the Bayhawks.

Jones, a two-time winner of the MacLaughlin Award as the top midfielder in Division I while at Duke University, produced 31 points in seven games with Chesapeake last season.

"Our fans are going to be in for a real treat this season. Lyle Thompson and Myles Jones are two of the best young players in the league and it's going to be very exciting to see them out there on the field together," Cottle said.

GIVING BACK: Former St. Mary's High and Towson University lacrosse standout John Horrigan is giving back to the community in a big way.

Horrigan recently donated $10,000 to the South River Seahawks 12-under baseball team to help defray the costs of traveling to Cooperstown for a tournament in July. The Severna Park native didn't just hand over the money, he also delivered a message about displaying leadership through athletics.

Horrigan delivered the presentation to the 40 or so youth baseball players along with former college basketball coach turned motivational speaker Pete Strickland.

Horrigan, who works as a Wealth Management Advisor for the Northwestern Mutual branch in Annapolis, plans to make his "Leadership Through Sports Night" an annual event and will make a sizable donation to a youth athletics team or organization.

For further information, contact Horrigan at 443-321-0727.

Speaking of supporting youth sports, the Touchdown Club of Annapolis is also looking to give away some money. Under the leadership of president Scott Schuetter, the club has done quite well on several recent fundraisers and is now seeking applicants for donations.

The Touchdown Club of Annapolis, which was founded in 1955, has a long history of helping high school and recreation athletics in Anne Arundel County. In recent years, the organization has donated funds to purchase uniforms for the Annapolis Jaguars basketball program, purchased lacrosse equipment for underprivileged youngsters, paid registration fees for kids to attend the summer camp operated by the Stanton Center and spread thousands of dollars to organizations within the Anne Arundel Youth Football Association for the purpose of awarding scholarships.