Utah adds men's lacrosse as a varsity sport

Ten years ago, when Brian Holman was one of the most successful mortgage brokers in Baltimore, he would never have envisioned this.

On Friday morning, Holman was formally named head coach of the nation's newest Division I men's lacrosse program. Utah announced in a press conference this morning that it is establishing men's lacrosse as a varsity sport.

Holman, who was hired as head coach 18 months ago, played a prominent role in getting the Utah program elevated from club status. The Anne Arundel County native now faces the challenge of getting the Utes ready for Division I competition beginning with the 2019 season.

"It's just a great day for lacrosse in Utah and in the West in general. A lot of media outlets are going to pick this up and be very excited about it," said Tim Haslam, spokesman for the Utah program. "Lacrosse, for a long time, has been dominated by the East Coast. So to see lacrosse come out West is huge."

Utah will become the western-most school to field a Division I program, a distinction currently held by Air Force and Denver. Holman is hopeful the Pac-12 Conference member will spur other Division I schools on the West Coast to add men's lacrosse as a varsity sport.

"We are praying this decision will change the game. We'd love to see a Pac-12 Conference for men's lacrosse one day," Holman said. "It is absolutely huge for the sport to have a major university like Utah to join the Division I ranks. We are hoping four or five other schools follow suit."

Holman noted there will be a Pac-12 Conference for women's lacrosse beginning in 2018 as six schools (Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, USC and Stanford) field varsity programs.

Utah athletic director Chris Hill officially announced the addition of men's lacrosse in a 10 a.m. press conference on Friday. It becomes the school's first completely new NCAA sport since women's soccer was added back in 1995.

With the addition of men's lacrosse, Utah will support 20 total NCAA sports — eight men's and 12 women's.

"A lot of research and effort went into our decision to add men's lacrosse," Hill said in a statement.

"With several great club sports expressing an interest in achieving NCAA status, a working committee was formed to determine the parameters for adding a new sport. Among the factors considered were the potential impact on our other teams, financial self sustainability, compliance with Title IX and popularity in our community. Men's lacrosse met those criteria."

David Neeleman, who has founded four commercial airlines (JetBlue, Westjet, Morris Air, Azul Brazilian), is a major financial backer of the men's lacrosse program. The Utah graduate, whose son is a currently a member of the club team, created a "Founder's Club to endow key components of the fledgling Division I program.

"It is the first endowed program for University of Utah athletics," Hill said. "Nowadays, adding sports at the college level almost always requires an endowment, which resonated with the university-appointed committee."

Other college coaches welcomed the Utah announcement as the number of Division I varsity programs has not nearly kept pace with the exponential number of youngsters playing the sport across the United States. Michigan was the last Power Five conference school to add men's lacrosse as a varsity sport, doing so in 2012.

"This is a great step for the sport of men's lacrosse. Utah joining the ranks of Division I is a testament to the growth of our sport and its popularity," Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala said.

Holman led Utah's club program to a 10-7 record in 2017, its first winning season since 2010. The Utes captured the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference championship for the first time to earn an automatic berth into the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association National Tournament, ending a 12-year drought.

Holman and his staff, which includes his son Marcus, has been hustling to put together recruiting classes for the next two years. Utah has 25 players in its 2017 recruiting class and already has 15 more committed for 2018.

"There are 16 different states represented among the 40 kids we have coming in the next two years," Holman said. "I think there is a huge advantage to being on the West Coast. I envision being able to recruit very successfully here in our state as well as Colorado, California and Texas. We've also got a kid coming from British Columbia so I plan to recruit the western part of Canada as well."

Lacrosse has exploded in Utah and Holman said research shows there are 10,000 boys playing the sport within a 50-mile radius of the school's Salt Lake City campus. Holman said there are half a dozen current Division I players from the state with Maryland-bound attackman Bubba Fairman is one of the highest-rated recruits in the class of 2017.