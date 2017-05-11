Tyler Young has developed into do-it-all midfielder for Towson

Shawn Nadelen was scouting another player at Arundel High when he initially spotted Tyler Young, who had made the varsity as a freshman and was playing a prominent role.

"The first time I saw Tyler play, I thought to myself 'This kid must be a football player.' He was just so fast and explosive," said Nadelen, who was the assistant coach at Towson University at the time. "I love multi-sport athletes and Tyler caught my eye right away."

Towson offered a partial scholarship the following year and Young verbally committed as a sophomore. However, the two-sport standout was hopeful of playing football at the next level and waited until the bitter end for an opportunity.

"In thee back of my mind, I really wanted to play football. My family is from Pennsylvania and never even knew what lacrosse was until we moved here," Young said.

Fairmont State, a solid Division II program that had recruited Arundel quarterback Cooper Hibbs, was the best offer Young received for football. The 2013 Capital Gazette Communications Male Athlete of the Year wound up signing with Towson during the spring of his senior year.

"I wasn't going to give up a Division I scholarship in lacrosse just to play football for a smaller school," said Young, who was named first team All-County as a wide receiver on the gridiron and as a midfielder in the stick sport.

Young wound up becoming a key member of the very first recruiting class landed by Nadelen after he succeeded Tony Seaman as Towson head coach. That talented class has led the Tigers to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

"Tyler wasn't a blue-chip recruit, but was to our program because of his versatility and athleticism," Nadelen said. "Tyler has enjoyed an outstanding career here at Towson. He's a guy that has led by example from freshman year on with his work ethic. He is a true all-around midfielder. You can put Tyler anywhere on the field and he will perform at a high level."

Young, who grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will return to his family's home state when Towson (14-8) plays at seventh-seeded Penn State (12-3) on Saturday (noon). The Tigers earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament by capturing the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title for the third straight season.

"To be able to say I was part of three conference championship teams is huge. To have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament three out of four years is awesome," Young said. "I'm grateful for the whole experience. Hopefully, we can take it all the way to Memorial Day weekend."

Towson pulled a major upset in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, upsetting second-seeded Denver. A magical season came to an abrupt end the following weekend when the Tigers lost a 10-8 thriller to nearby rival Loyola Maryland.

"Knocking off Denver on its home field was an incredible moment for this program. We've always had the attitude that we could beat any team in the country and that game proved it was true," Young said. "Having that win or go home experience is definitely a big help going into this game on Saturday. Hopefully, we can surprise the lacrosse world again. Penn State is undefeated at home so it would be nice to go up there and put an end to that."

Young became an immediate contributor at Towson, although not in the way the coaching staff had planned. The freshman was running on the second offensive midfield when an injury led Nadelen to change the youngster's role two games into the season. The Crofton resident played short stick defensive midfield for the first time in his career against Loyola.

"Freshman year you come in with the mindset that you'll do anything to get on the field. I kind of had a feeling that I would be a defensive midfielder early on," Young said. "When the need arose, the coaching staff felt I would be a good fit for that role because of my athleticism. It wasn't too tough of a transition to make because I ran the whole field and played a lot of defense in high school."

Young switched back to offense as a junior and excelled, contributing 18 points. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder moved up to first midfield as a senior and has exactly duplicated last year's output with eight goals and 10 assists.

"We knew all along that Tyler could be productive on offense. He has outstanding strength, speed and quickness – an ability to gain separation," Nadelen said. "Tyler is a real quick study, able to absorb what you teach him and apply it quickly. We have encouraged Tyler to be more aggressive on offense at times, to shoot a bit more."

Young showed he could be a dangerous scorer when he fired in four goals in a crucial 10-8 defeat of Hofstra that gave Towson home-field advantage for the CAA Tournament.

"I've really got to credit my teammates for setting me up. I think I dodged for one of my goals, but the other three were on step-down opportunities," Young said of his Senior Day performance. "I shot the ball really well that day."

Towson is loaded on offense with senior attackmen Ryan Drenner (47 points) and Joe Seider (24 goals) the go-to scorers. Senior Mike Lynch and sophomore Joe Mazza (Davidsonville resident) have been the primary midfield threats with 17 and 14 goals.

"This team has so many offensive weapons that I don't need to score a lot. Sometimes you just initiate the offense, draw a slide and dish," Young said. "I've tried to be a little more aggressive and leave it all on the field since my career is winding down."

Young made a brief return to short stick defensive midfield this season when classmate Jack Adams missed a game with a nagging injury. The Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council product had forgotten how much hard work and running are required in that role.

"Tyler got a quick reminder of how good a shape you need to be in order to play defensive midfield. He was really sucking wind early on and I wasn't sure he was going to make it past the second quarter," Nadelen said.