Navy men's lacrosse coach Rick Sowell receives contract extension

Navy's success on the lacrosse field has resulted in a contract extension for head coach Rick Sowell.

Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk confirmed to The Capital on Thursday that he has added another four years to Sowell's original contract, which had one year remaining. Gladchuk did not disclose specific terms of the new deal, which keeps Sowell in Annapolis through 2021.

"Rick has done a fine job of adapting to the unique elements of the academy in terms of understanding the dynamics and culture of the institution. I have watched him grow and develop into a tremendous leader here," Gladchuk said.

"Rick has worked diligently to build the men's lacrosse program with regard to bringing in the quality talent necessary to compete successfully at the highest level of Division I. He has put the program back on a solid foundation and I believe that warranted an extension," Gladchuk added.

Sowell, who was named Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2016, was on the recruiting trail when contacted by for comment on the contract extension.

"Obviously, I'm extremely grateful that Chet has provided this strong vote of confidence and I'm very excited to continue coaching here at the Navy Academy," Sowell said. "I love working at the academy and it's nice to know I will be here for the foreseeable future. I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this program."

Rick Sowell received a contract extenstion as Navy men's lacrosse coach through 2021.

Sowell has led Navy to consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back Patriot League regular season championships. This past spring, the Midshipmen compiled an 11-5 record and reached the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Navy posted losing records in the last two seasons of the Richie Meade regime, dipping to 4-9 in 2011. Meade was ousted after 17 years as head coach and now holds the same position at Furman University.

Sowell took over in 2012 and promptly led the Mids to a 6-6 mark, but the next two seasons were rough.

Navy went 3-10 in 2013, the fewest wins and most losses in program history. Things weren't much better in 2014 when the final record was 4-10. However, the recruiting job Sowell performed during the initial three years of his tenure began to pay dividends in 2015 when the Mids went 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the Patriot League.

Navy coach Rick Sowell on the sidelines in the third quarter. The Navy Midshipmen defeated the visiting Air Force Falcons, 10-6, in men's NCAA lacrosse Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Midshipmen built on that success this year and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009. Navy went on the road and upset fourth-seeded Yale then nearly pulled off a similar feat the following week at Brown. A spirited comeback came up just short as the Mids fell 11-10 to the fifth-seeded Bears in Providence.

Navy was ranked No. 15 in the final United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll and No. 9 in the Cascade/Maverik media poll that is conducted by Inside Lacrosse.

"Stabilizing the program has been a process. It was in a difficult state when Rick came in and we knew it would take patience, support and resources," Gladchuk said. "Rick and his staff have made steady progress every year and the ship has come in, so to speak. I think the proof is in the results and the caliber of players on the field."

Among the recruits brought in by Sowell are brothers Matt and Casey Rees, both of whom earned USILA All-American honors this past season. Matt Rees, a long-stick midfielder, was named a third team All-American. Casey Rees, an offensive midfielder, received honorable mention.

Attackman Jack Ray, midfielder Greyson Torain and close defenseman Hiram Carter were other 2016 starters recruited by the current coaching staff. The Midshipmen recently graduated a solid senior class that included six starters, but Sowell believes the incoming recruiting class – particularly a talented crop of players from the Naval Academy Prep School – will restock the roster.

"We've worked very hard to get the program turned around and I really do feel things are headed in the right direction," Sowell said. "Getting to the NCAA Tournament and coming two goals away from reaching the Final Four has opened a lot of doors with regard to recruiting. There is a real positive buzz about Navy lacrosse and the response we've received from the lacrosse community has been overwhelming."

Sowell acknowledged the bar has been raised and expectations for Navy lacrosse will be high going into the 2017 campaign. "We still have work to do and clearing that next hurdle of making the Final Four is like climbing Mount Everest. I see so much potential for Navy lacrosse and I'm looking forward to continuing to move the program forward."

Gladchuk also announced on Thursday that Ryan Wellner has been promoted to associate head coach. Wellner, who came with Sowell from Stony Brook, serves as defensive coordinator.

"That is well-deserved because Ryan has been an important part of our success," Sowell said when asked about Wellner's new title

Sowell has earned a reputation for rebuilding programs, having previously done so at Dartmouth, St. John's and Stony Brook. He owns a 119-117 career record in 17 total seasons as a head coach.

After serving as an assistant at Georgetown from 1990-1998, Sowell became a head coach for the first time at Dartmouth. In his final season at the school, Sowell led the Big Green to an 11-3 record and their first Ivy League championship since 1965.

Sowell went 47-26 in five seasons at Stony Brook, earning America East Coach of the Year honors after leading the programm to consecutive regular season championships. In 2010, the Sea Wolves set a single-season school record with 13 wins, were ranked as high as No. 16 nationally and defeated Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sowell, a native of upstate New York who was an All-American player at Washington College, was introduced as the eighth head men's lacrosse coach in Naval Academy history on June 9, 2011. The Capital reported at the time that Sowell's original contract made him one of the highest paid head coaches in Division I lacrosse with an annual salary in excess of $300,000.

Neither Sowell nor Gladchuk has ever confirmed or denied that salary figure.