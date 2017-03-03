Ryan Kern steps right into the cage for Navy men's lacrosse

Ryan Kern is an outstanding student and could have come directly to the Naval Academy. However, the standout goalkeeper realized the Midshipmen would have a returning starter at his position in 2016 and thus elected to attend the Naval Academy Prep School for a year.

"I knew John Connors would be graduating and the job would be open," Kern said. "My mindset was to come in and challenge for the starting spot."

That plan worked to perfection as Kern gained valuable experience at NAPS then showed up in Annapolis and beat out three other candidates to replace Connors in the cage. When Kern took the field against Johns Hopkins in the season opener on Feb. 7, he became just the third freshman to start in goal in Navy men's lacrosse history.

"Here at Navy, you're always a little worried about a plebe playing right away. That concern is even greater when you are talking about a goalie," Navy head coach Rick Sowell said. "Of all the positions on the field, that one is the most difficult to have a freshman. That being said, we felt like Ryan had the mental makeup to handle it."

Kern has acquitted himself just fine so far, recording 40 saves through four games and stopping 48 percent of shots. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder underwent a trial by fire as Navy played a pair of Top 10 programs in Hopkins and Maryland to start the season.

Kern made a total of 21 saves in those two contests, but the Midshipmen were scorched for 30 goals. It was a rough start for the rookie netminder, who is going to spend the rest of the season trying to bring down his goals-against average

"Those two games taught me a lot about myself. I think I proved that I could hang with these guys," Kern said of facing Hopkins and Maryland right out of the gate. "There is definitely a lot of pressure and I'm still adjusting to the speed of the game. It's a big jump from high school or prep school to Division I."

Sowell thinks two factors have helped Kern make that adjustment. The Salesianum High graduate posted a 3.35 grade point average during his first semester at the Naval Academy, somewhat easing the academic pressure most plebes feel. He is also backstopping a veteran defense led by seniors Chris Fennell, Matt Rees and John Trainor.

"Having senior leadership on the defensive end has definitely helped Ryan. He doesn't have to worry so much about directing the unit," said assistant coach Rob Camposa, who works with the goalies. "Communicating and quarterbacking the defense will come. Right now, we want Ryan to focus on stopping the ball, first and foremost."

Kern flashed his potential in Navy's third game against Delaware, recording 14 saves while holding the home team to five goals. That visit to Newark was a homecoming for the youngster, who grew up about 20 minutes away in Middletown.

"It was awesome. My mom had gotten half the town and everyone involved with the youth program to come to the game," Kern said.

One week later, Kern managed just five saves and gave up the game-winning goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in an 8-7 loss to Boston University. Camposa has been impressed by how the newcomer has reacted to the highs and lows of college lacrosse.

"All goalies need to have a short-term memory. Each Monday, whether after the Delaware win or the Boston loss, Ryan has come in ready to focus on the next opponent," said Camposa, who played goalie at Stony Brook when Sowell was head coach there.

Sowell liked that Kern spent considerable time in the film room this past Monday in an effort to correct his mistakes and said the youngster has shown a desire to "perfect his craft."

"I'm not going to say I wasn't mad after the Boston game. I didn't talk to my mom or my girlfriend for a couple hours. I didn't want to talk to anyone. I came back to the dormitory and played video games for the rest of the night," Kern said. "As a goalie, you have to stay on an even keel. I know there's going to be peaks and valleys. It's all about attacking each week with a fresh mindset."

Kern was a key member of two state championship teams at Salesianum, a perennial powerhouse in Delaware. He was a four-time All-State selection and was named a US Lacrosse All-American as a junior and senior.

Various Division I programs began recruiting the National Honor Society member following his sophomore season at Salesianum and that prompted Pamela Kern to ask her son to put down on paper the schools he was interested in.

"Navy was No. 1 on that list," Ryan Kern said. "I went to my first Navy lacrosse game in seventh grade. It was the Navy-Johns Hopkins game when RJ Wickham played insane."

Kern was referring to the 2010 meeting when Wickham's made several tough saves in the fourth quarter to help Navy snap a 36-game losing streak to Hopkins that dated back to 1975.

Kern made the hour-long trek down Route 301 to attend that game along with his father, who served as commissioner of the Middletown Youth Lacrosse program. Walter Kern did not play lacrosse, but read books and went to clinics to learn the intricacies of the sport so he could coach his son.

Walter Kern died of liver disease when Ryan was a sophomore in high school. "I wouldn't be playing college lacrosse if it weren't for my dad," the younger Kern said.

Camposa and Sowell both see all the traits of a great goaltender in Kern, who chose Navy over Maryland. They like his on-field demeanor, overall confidence and technique.

"Ryan is definitely very calm, cool and collected in the cage," Camposa said. "He does a good job of holding his stance and reacts real quickly to the ball. He is very capable of making any save and has real good stickwork. He is solid in the clearing game, always looking to get the ball out fast and accurate as a passer."