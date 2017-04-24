Navy's Fennell top defender for 3rd straight year

Navy's Chris Fennell and Loyola's Patrick Spencer both made history on Monday.

Fennell became the first three-time winner of the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award for men's lacrosse. Spencer is the first individual to earn the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honor as a freshman and sophomore.

Fennell has been a starter in every game he's played (53) during his four-year Navy career. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound senior ranks third on Navy's all-time list with 65 caused turnovers and has also scooped 125 career ground balls. He has scored 10 career points (five goals, five assists), which ranks fourth among long poles in program history.

Fennell has enjoyed an outstanding senior season with 12 caused turnovers and 33 ground balls while playing superb man-to-man defense. The New Jersey native has routinely covered the opponent's top offensive player throughout his career and is a two-time All-American (third team in 2015, second team in 2016).

Former Army West Point standout Bill Henderson and Fennell had been the only two-time recipients of the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award. Now Fennell stands alone and is just the sixth Navy player to receive first team All-Patriot League laurels three times.

"To be voted by the coaches as the best defensive player in the conference three times is truly an unbelievable accomplishment," Navy head coach Rick Sowell said. "There have been a lot of great defensemen that have come through this league over the years and it's a tremendous honor for Chris to be the first three-time Defensive Player of the Year. I venture to say that will be hard to top in the future."

Fennell's stiffest competition for the award this year may have come from teammate Matt Rees, who was chosen first team All-Patriot League as a long stick midfielder. Rees enjoyed a phenomenal senior season and was also a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

"I thought Chris took his game to another level over the last four games," Sowell said. "Chris always been as good an on-ball defender as anyone in the country. This season, I thought he developed into an outstanding off-ball defender and also started getting upfield more and really making things happen on the offensive end."

Spencer was voted the top offensive performer in the Patriot League after piling up 71 points, tied for fifth-most in Loyola history. The Davidsonville resident has dished off 46 assists in 13 games, third-highest in program history. The Boys' Latin graduate leads all of Division I in assists per game and ranks third in points per game.

"It is certainly a well-deserved honor for Pat, and it's a great honor for him and for Loyola. He did a terrific job this year of getting even more people involved," said Loyola head coach Charley Toomey, a Severna Park resident. "Pat is just a terrific player on and off the field. The game started to slow down for Pat this year, and he has turned into a coach on the field. He is seeing how defenses are playing him and the offense, in general, and he is making great decisions on a week-to-week basis."

Spencer has recorded two or more points in all but one of his 31 career games and has already amassed 62 goals and 98 assists in just two seasons. Although just a sophomore, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder already ranks third in Loyola history in assists and eighth in total points (160).

Rees has steadily developed into one of the finest long stick midfielders in the Division I ranks. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Sykesville resident is now a three-time All-Patriot League selection, drawing first team honors for the second straight season after being named second team as a sophomore.

Rees led Navy in caused turnovers for the third consecutive season with 26 and also has gobbled up 48 ground balls. The Boys' Latin graduate is Navy's all-time leader with 81 caused turnovers and ranks eighth with 180 ground balls.

Rees has been a force in transition, routinely clearing the ball himself and scoring 15 career goals, ranking first in program history among players carrying a long stick. He was a third team All-American pick last season and is on the Tewaaraton Award watch list.

Sophomore midfielder Greyson Torain was the third Navy player to receive first team All-Patriot League recognition. The Glen Burnie resident was a unanimous selection by conference head coaches after leading the Midshipmen in scoring with 35 points on 21 goals and 14 assists.

Torain's point total this season ranks seventh among midfielders in Navy history. The DeMatha Catholic product is the leading midfielder producer in the Patriot League and stands seventh at his position in all of Division I.

Senior Brady Dove was named second team All-Patriot League as a faceoff specialist. The Kent Island High graduate was beaten out by Army's Dan Grabher, who he got the better of in this year's head-to-head matchup. The Stevensville resident led the Patriot League and ranked fourth nationally with a 66.9 winning percentage, capturing 158 of 236 draws this season.

Dove has rewritten the Navy records books, holding career records for faceoff wins (626) and ground balls (339). He ranks third in Patriot League history for faceoff wins and second in ground balls.

Two other Anne Arundel County residents – Army defenseman Johnny Surdick and Lehigh long stick midfielder Craig Chick – were named first team All-Patriot League.

Surdick, an Odenton resident who prepped at DeMatha, led the Black Knights with 24 caused turnovers and also scooped 32 ground balls. Chick, a South River High graduate, leads the Mountain Hawks with 36 caused turnovers and is second on the squad with 53 ground balls. The Edgewater resident has also tallied eight points and secured eight faceoff wins this season.

2017 Men's Lacrosse All-Patriot League Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Pat Spencer, Loyola

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Fennell, Navy

Faceoff Specialist of the Year: Dan Grabher, Army

Goalkeeper of the Year: Christian Carson-Banister, Boston

Rookie of the Year: Griffin Brown, Colgate

Coach of the Year: Ryan Polley, Boston

First Team

A * Cole Johnson, Army, Sr.