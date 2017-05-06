Loyola looks to join Navy in Patriot League record book

Navy equaled a Patriot League record by capturing four straight tournament titles from 2010 through 2013. Each of those victories earned the Midshipmen an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Loyola has overtaken Navy as the dominant program in the Patriot League and is looking to become the third school to secure four consecutive tournament crowns. Navy is hoping to prevent that from happening.

History will be on the line when top-seeded Loyola hosts second-seeded Navy in the Patriot League Tournament Championship on Sunday at Ridley Athletic Complex. The host Greyhounds boast an impressive 41-0 record since joining the conference in 2014.

"We have a tremendous respect for Loyola. It is a school with a rich tradition in women's lacrosse," Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. "Loyola has always fielded a strong program, whether in the Colonial Athletic Association, the Big East Conference or now the Patriot League."

Navy (14-4) is seeking to become the first Patriot League opponent to take down Loyola (11-7), which has gone 36-0 in regular season games and 7-0 in tournament contests since 2014. The Midshipmen are meeting the Greyhounds in the final for the third straight season.

"We're very excited to be in the Patriot League final. We've worked really hard all season with the goal of getting to this game," Timchal said. "We're going to be ready to play."

Loyola slipped past Navy, 13-9, in the regular season meeting between the schools, which was held March 18 in Annapolis. The Midshipmen held an edge in every major statistical category, out-shooting the Greyhounds (34-26), winning the ground ball battle (22-17) and committing fewer turnovers (15-23).

Loyola goalie Kady Glynn, a second team All-Patriot League selection, was the difference-maker that day with 18 saves. The Greyhounds got nine goals from starting attackers Hannah Powers, Cami Whiteford and Frankie Kamely.

"That was the first game in conference play for both teams," Loyola head coach Jen Adams said. "I think both sides have come a long way since then. I certainly think Navy has improved a lot. We will need to be at our best in order to beat them again."

Timchal agreed that what happened almost two months ago has no bearing on Sunday's showdown. "That was way early. Loyola has changed and so has Navy. We don't even think about that first result because it really means nothing," she said.

Loyola had seven players named to the All-Patriot League team earlier this week with five earning first-team honors. The Greyhounds are led offensively by Powers and Whiteford, first team picks who have amassed 70 and 65 points, respectively. Whiteford, a Severn School graduate, leads the team with 52 goals.

"Cami has enjoyed a great senior season and it's no surprise. She has the most incredible speed for a lacrosse player," Adams said of the Severna Park resident. "I think Cami has really matured and is making a lot of really smart decisions with the ball."

Navy is led by Jenna Collins, the Patriot League Midfielder of the Year who has piled up 85 points on 58 goals and 27 assists. The junior from River Hill High also ranks among the team leaders with 64 draw controls and 32 ground balls.

"Jenna Collins is such a tough player and has a great nose for the ball," Adams said. "She is a true midfielder who does great draw work, plays good defense and has a big hand in the offense. She has the ability to really take charge of the game."

Freshman attack Kelly Larkin is Navy's second-leading scorer with 78 points, split almost evenly between goals (38) and assists (40). Attackers Morgan Young and Julia Collins have totaled 64 and 57 points, respectively.

Draw controls will no doubt play a big factor in the outcome and Loyola is blessed to have one of the nation's best in Taylor Van Thof, who set a single-season school record with 146 wins this season.

VanThof did not play in Friday's semifinals, but was replaced capably in the circle by sophomore Sabrina Tabasso, who set a Patriot League Tournament record with 18 draw controls.

Adams was not pleased that Loyola gave up 14 goals against Boston University and said the defensive unit needs to "tidy some things up" against Navy.

Adding intrigue to the matchup is the relationship between the head coaches as Adams played for Timchal at Maryland from 1998-2001. The Terrapins captured four consecutive national championships during the record-setting career of Adams, a three-time Division I Player of the Year.

"I have an awful lot of respect for what Cindy does and how she prepares her team," said Adams, an Australia native.

Timchal is the winningest women's lacrosse coach in NCAA history with a career record of 487-128 (.792 winning percentage). She is 151-42 in 10 seasons at Navy after leading Maryland to eight national championships.

Adams has compiled a 121-55 record with six NCAA Tournament berths in nine seasons at the helm of Loyola.

"Obviously, there is a lot of mutual respect between myself and Jen," Timchal said. "Jen was a phenomenal player and has become an outstanding coach. Lacrosse is her passion and she's had tremendous success as both a player and a coach."