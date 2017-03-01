Navy women's lacrosse coasts to win over George Washington

Using a well-balanced effort on both sides of the ball, the Navy women's lacrosse team (4-1) coasted to a 16-5 victory over George Washington (0-5) on Wednesday at the Mount Vernon Athletic Complex. Navy returns home on Saturday to host Boston College at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at noon.

"We were happy with the collective effort we received on both offense and defense," Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. "Knowing that we cannot always rely on one specific player, we have made a conscientious effort in practice to find a way to get everyone involved and it showed today."

Navy's offense recorded seven different scorers, three of which tallied hat tricks. Senior co-captain Morgan Young had a game-high five points on four goals and one assist. Young's four goals gave her seven straight games with a goal and her 14th career hat trick. Junior Jenna Collins and sophomore Meg O'Donnell also tallied hat tricks in the game, with three and four goals, respectively. With her three-goal performance, Collins recorded her 16th consecutive multi-point performance.

Junior Julia Collins had an impressive day in the draw circle, tallying a career-high 11 draws. Her 11 draws are tied for sixth-best in program history. Collins also recorded two points on one goal and one assist.

Twin sisters Jenna and Julia Collins opened up the scoring for the Navy offense, tallying back-to-back unassisted goals in the first 3:09 to give the Mids a 2-0 lead.

George Washington's Jocelyn Donohue received a feed from teammate Caroline Kiernan and tallied her first of the game to cut the deficit to one, 2-1, with 23:11 left in the half.

Navy then went on an 8-1 run in the final 19:11 to build a 10-2 lead to end the half. Young paced the Mids offense as she recorded all of her game-high five points during a stretch of 13:42. O'Donnell complemented Young's offensive play with three goals of her own during the run.

O'Donnell and GW's Cassi Shollenberger traded goals to open up the second half to keep the eight-goal difference, 11-3, with 26:54 left in the contest.

The Mids recorded their second scoring run of the game, tallying four straight over the next 8:23 to build their largest lead of the game, 15-3. Jenna Collins scored twice, while teammates Kelly Larkin and Marie Valenti each scored once.

The Colonials found the back of the net twice over the final 13:05 to finish within 11 of Navy, 16-5. Donohue tallied her second of the contest off a free-position with 10 seconds remaining.

Navy held advantages over George Washington in shots, 39-13, ground balls, 21-20, draw controls, 16-7 and caused turnovers, 14-10.

Junior netminder Ingrid Boyum tallied six saves on 10 chances in 51:22 minutes of play. Teammates Gab Harchelroad and Victoria LaVeck (Archbishop Spalding) combined for the final 8:38, allowing one goal on one shot. Senior defender Meghan Hubley anchored Navy's defense with three caused turnovers and one ground ball.