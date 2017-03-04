Self-inflicted wounds hurt Navy women's lacrosse in loss to Boston College

Early in the second half, it was looking like Navy women's lacrosse was capable of posting one of the biggest wins in program history.

The Collins twins had scored consecutive goals and the Midshipmen were tied with Boston College, a top tier team from Atlantic Coast Conference and an NCAA Tournament qualifier last season.

Then, in the blink of an eye, it all fell apart.

Attackers Sam Apuzzo and Kate Weeks led the way as Boston College dominated the second half and steadily pulled away to beat Navy, 20-11, on a cold, windy day at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Apuzzo, a sophomore who is on the Tewaaraton Award watch list, scored five goals and dished off four assists as Boston College outscored the Mids, 11-2, over the final 19 minutes. Weeks scored six goals for the Eagles, who controlled possession and repeatedly got inside the defense for point-blank shots.

"We have to play 60 minutes. We have to find some consistency," Navy head coach Cindy Timchall said. "At the end of the day, just too many self-inflicted wounds such as the 50-50 balls. BC really scraps for ground balls and draw controls. They keep you honest."

Kayla O'Connor added four goals while Kaileen Hart distributed four assists for Boston College, which got a total of 21 points out of its attack unit.

"Defensively, we have to go back and look at some things. We're probably going to make some changes. We can clean this up," Timchal said. "A lot of our turnovers led directly to their goals. We gave up too many transition and unsettled opportunities."

Junior midfielder Jenna Collins totaled three goals and an assist for Navy (4-2), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Freshman attack Kelly Larkin and sophomore midfielder Andie O'Sullivan scored two goals apiece for the Mids, who managed just two goals on nine shots over the final 20 minutes of the game.

"We got good looks and didn't finish on our end," said Timchal, whose squad went 0-for-4 on free position shots.

Boston College, which upset Massachusetts when it was ranked 15th, made its fair share of mistakes in the first half — committing 10 turnovers and going 0-for-5 on free position opportunities. The Eagles were beaten 10-6 on draws in the first half, but were much better in that department during the second half.

"We just had to figure out the draw. We weren't winning any," said Boston College head coach Acacia Walker. "Navy is very good on draws, both on the circle and in the center. We had to find a way to disrupt them, and once we did we started having more success."

Walker, an Annapolis High graduate who played for Timchal at the University of Maryland, is in her fifth season at BC after previously serving as an assistant at Northwestern and Massachusetts. Brooke Griffin, a South River High and Maryland graduate, is in her first season as an assistant for the Eagles.

Walker and Griffin will go against their former coach when Boston College plays top-ranked Maryland on Wednesday.

"It's an amazing opportunity for our girls to get a chance to play the best. It's an opportunity of a lifetime," Walker said.

Meanwhile, Navy will host Bryant next Saturday before beginning Patriot League play against defending champion Loyola on March 18 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen, who had outscored their three previous opponents 53-14, are hoping playing tough opponents such as Boston College and ninth-ranked Duke (20-12 loss on Feb. 12) will lead to improvement.

"It's disappointing loss for the coaching staff and the players, but we're going to be a tougher team by playing this game," said Timchal said.

Boston College (6-2) 8-12=20

Navy (4-2) 7-4=11

GOALS: BC – Weeks 6, Apuzzo 5, O'Connor 4, Arsenault 2, Hart, O'Neill, Schurr. N – Jenna Collins 3, Larkin 2, O'Sulivan 2, Julia Collins, O'Donnell, Young, Labuskes. ASSISTS: BC – Hart 5, Apuzzo 4, Arsenault, Weeks. N – Julia Collins 2, Jenna Collins, Larkin, O'Donnell, Young. SHOTS: BC – 39. N – 30. SAVES: BC – Ochoa 5, Daly 6. N – Boyum 9, Harchelroad 0. DRAWS: BC – 14. N – 19. TURNOVERS: BC – 18. N – 14.