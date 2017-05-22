Navy captain Meghan Hubley likely suffered season-ending injury

By all accounts, Meghan Hubley has been a tremendous captain for the Navy women's lacrosse team. There is no question the senior defender has been a key player for the Midshipmen, whose magical postseason run is now taking them to the final four in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Sadly, it appears Hubley's playing career has been cut short by a knee injury and she will miss playing on the sport's greatest stage when Navy meets Boston College at Gillette Stadium.

Hubley went down during Saturday's shocking 16-14 upset of second-seeded North Carolina. It was immediately obvious to teammates that it was a severe injury and many of the Midshipmen were shaken up.

"You can't really put into words how horrible we all feel for Meg. When it happened during the game, everyone just started crying on the field," senior co-captain Morgan Young said.

Hubley was spotted at Navy's practice on Monday afternoon hobbling around on crutches while wearing a brace on her right knee. Head coach Cindy Timchal did not have a final prognosis on the injury, but early indications are it was season-ending.

"It's one of those things. We've been very fortunate for most of the season as far as injuries are concerned," Timchal said after practice on Monday. "Nobody wants this. Meg is a true warrior and an outstanding leader. That being said, other teams have lost key players over the course of the season."

Hubley has been a four-year contributor and three-year starter for Navy, appearing in 76 games with 61 starts. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native ranked among the team leaders with 42 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers this season.

"It's definitely hard seeing Meg on crutches, but the rest of us have to get ourselves together and bounce back," Young said.

Injuries are part of sports and now Navy must break in a new starter on line defense. Senior Molly McGuckin and freshman Lexy Smith have both appeared in 12 games on defense this season. Timchal could choose to move a player such as Marie Valenti, who has played a defensive midfield role this season.

"I think the cool thing is that we have depth at that position," said Timchal, who was uncertain which player would start on Friday night. "It's kind of up in the air as to who would take on that role. It really depends on our set and what we need to do defensively in this next game."

Fortunately, Navy has two other season-long starters on line defense in first team All-Patriot League pick Blake Smith and fellow junior Caitlin McGlaughlin.

"We've worked really, really hard as a unit all year and I think any girl is capable of stepping up," Smith said. "Obviously, losing Meg is horrible and we're going to miss her out on the field, but we have other players that can step up and do the job. We're very confident in whoever takes over (Hubley's) spot."

Hubley will travel to Foxborough with the team and will be on the sideline at Gillette Stadium during the semifinal against Boston College.

SCHEDULING CONFLICT: This is Commissioning Week at the Naval Academy, something every midshipman looks forward to from the day they arrive for plebe summer.

On Friday, the Class of 2017 will graduate during the traditional ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, which will feature vice president Mike Pence as commencement speaker.

Navy is traveling to Massachusetts on Wednesday in order to conduct a practice on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. That means Hubley, Young and the team's other three seniors will miss graduation.

Young said the women's lacrosse seniors will participate in a special graduation ceremony being held next Tuesday in Memorial Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy.

"I'm sure it will still be a really nice event," Young said. "It's definitely sad not being able to go to graduation at the stadium and get to toss your hat in the air along with all the other mids, but I would definitely take this over that any day."

TIMCHAL THE MENTOR: Monday's teleconference involving the Final Four head coaches was dominated by questions about Timchal, the NCAA women's lacrosse all-time leader with 490 career wins.

Timchal is returning to the national semifinals for the first time since taking Maryland in 2003. The legendary head coach led the Terrapins to nine national championships, including seven straight from 1995 to 2001.

What is most remarkable, and totally unprecedented, is the fact the other three head coaches in this year's final four all played for Timchal at Maryland and consider her a mentor. Which is why Maryland's Cathy Nelson Reese, Penn State's Missy Holmes Doherty and Boston College's Acacia Walker were all asked multiple questions about their relationship with Timchal.

"It really is pretty cool. Cindy's definitely had her hand in so much that's gone on with women's lacrosse over the years. I know she's had a huge impact in all of our lives," said Reese, speaking of herself, Doherty and Walker.

Doherty and Walker are both Anne Arundel County products, having starred at St. Mary's and Annapolis, respectively, before becoming All-Americans at Maryland.

REMATCHES: Both semifinals will be rematches of regular season games. Maryland beat Penn State, 16-14, on April 20 while Boston College defeated Navy, 20-11, way back on March 4.

Walker does not put a whole lot of stock in that early-season result, which saw Boston College outscore Navy 12-4 in the second half to break open a game that was 8-7 at intermission.

"To be honest, Navy is a little bit like us in that they are a pretty transformed team since the last time we saw each other," Walker said. "I know Navy is a much stronger team than it was back then and I think we are, too. Time has actually helped us both. Cindy is a great coach so she never lets a team settle. She's always pushing the players to get better."