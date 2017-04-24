Navy's John Trainor not one to back down

Watching John Trainor practice as a plebe, Navy head coach Rick Sowell was convinced he had a standout short stick defensive midfielder on his hands.

Trainor possessed all the traits a college lacrosse coach looks for in the players that fill that specialty role.

"John seemed like a natural defensive midfielder to me. He just had that gritty mentality," Sowell said. "John is not going to back down from any battle and makes up for any weaknesses with toughness and tenacity."

Trainor, who grew up in a blue collar neighborhood on Long Island, was more than willing to accept the unheralded role. Short stick defensive midfield has become one of the most important positions in Division I lacrosse, but remains the least glamorous.

"It's definitely a workhorse position. You do a lot of running and get very little glory," Trainor acknowledged. "I think that kind of fits my personality."

That attitude, combined with an unflinching work ethic, transformed Trainor into one of the finest short stick defensive midfielders in Navy men's lacrosse history. He earned a spot in the rotation as a freshman and has been a valuable contributor ever since.

"John really is the prototypical defensive middie in terms of the way he plays the game. His toughness and tenacity stand out," Navy defensive coordinator Ryan Wellner said. "I give Coach Sowell credit for recognizing that he would excel in that role and I give John a lot of credit for embracing it."

Trainor was a do-it-all midfielder at Northport High, a talented scorer who also played defense and worked the wing on faceoffs. Sowell and Wellner recruited the honorable mention US Lacrosse All-American to Stony Brook when they worked there and were disappointed the youngster elected to leave Long Island to play at Towson instead.

"John was a throwback midfielder who did it all for Northport. He was a real grind-it-out, between-the-lines type of player," said Wellner, who started recruiting Trainor again after joining Sowell at Navy.

Some of the financial aspects of the Towson scholarship offer did not work out well for the family and Trainor's father and uncle encouraged him to look closer at the Navy opportunity.

"I came down here for a visit and fell in love with the place. It was a good fit and I just felt it was the right move for me," Trainor said.

Trainor has played in 57 games over the course of his career and posted impressive numbers. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder has gobbled up 101 ground balls, been credited with 52 caused turnovers and amassed 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists). He ranks fourth all-time at Navy in caused turnovers, trailing only three long stick defensemen.

"John Trainor is that glue guy every team needs. He's the heart-and-soul of our squad," Sowell said. "Our players really feed off the energy John brings every day. He's nicknamed the bulldog and that's exactly what he is. He's totally relentless and is going to fight until the end."

Wellner has worked closely with Trainor the past four years and has grown to appreciate the intangibles he brings to the field.

"John is the absolute epitome of blue collar. He brings that typical Long Island, screw you attitude. He's the type of guy you want to have your back when you walk into a rough bar," Wellner said. "John is the guy who always sets the tone in practice. He really is a little warrior who is not afraid to get his hands dirty or get up in a guy's face."

Trainor received the ultimate honor for a Navy lacrosse player when he was voted by teammates to wear the No. 40 this season. That was the jersey number worn by former Navy standout Brendan Looney, a special forces officer who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

"John wears that No. 40 with great pride. He knows what it means and takes that responsibility very seriously," Wellner said.

Looney was a workmanlike defender who played with both a long and short pole. He was recruited to the Naval Academy as a football player and brought a unique level of toughness and tenacity to the lacrosse field. Those traits would serve Looney well in his job as a Navy SEAL.

"I didn't know Brendan Looney personally, but from what I understand John embodies what he stood for and how he played the game," Sowell said. "Every coach would like to have an entire team full of John Trainors because the energy and effort he brings is contagious."

Trainor is the son of an electrician and believes strongly in showing up to work every day.

"John hates to miss practice. There have been times when he was banged up and probably should have taken a day off, but he just despises sitting out," Sowell said. "He really wants to be there for his teammates and set the example of working hard and playing through pain."

Trainor, the oldest of four siblings, was an outstanding football player at Northport — a hard-hitting strong safety and rugged running back. His father and namesake played college football at Elon.

"John plays lacrosse like a football player," Navy senior defenseman Chris Fennell said of his classmate and close friend. "He is borderline on getting a penalty every time he hits someone."

Trainor learned the ropes of playing short stick defensive midfield from the likes of Brendan Gagne and Alex Heyward, whom he played alongside for three years. As a plebe, he got a taste of what the job entailed when Navy scrimmaged Syracuse and the Chesapeake Bayhawks.

"It's definitely an important role and crucial to any team's success," Trainor said. "It's not easy to cover a talented offensive player with a short stick. It's challenging because teams are always going to try to pick on the shorty and you have to be up to the challenge."

Navy's top defensive midfield is comprised of Trainor, fellow short stick D.J. Plumer and long pole Matt Rees. That unit is a strength for the Midshipmen and Trainor takes pride in that fact.

"I work really well with Matt and D.J. We know each others strengths and weaknesses really well and have a great feel for where each other is going to be on the field," he said.

Trainor's college lacrosse career is coming to a close, although he would like to prolong it for another couple weeks. Navy (6-7) is seeded fourth in the Patriot League Tournament and hosts No. 5 Holy Cross on Tuesday night (6 p.m.). Most likely, the Midshipmen must earn the automatic berth that comes with being a conference champion in order to make the NCAA Tournament.