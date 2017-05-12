Believe it: Mids upset No. 10 Quakers

PHILADELPHIA - Navy was clinging to a one-goal lead and time was winding down on the shot clock. A turnover would have given host Pennsylvania possession with a chance to complete a spirited comeback and tie the score.

That is when the Collins twins connected, as they have so many times during their lacrosse careers.

Attacker Julia Collins glided sideways into an open space in front of the goal and midfielder Jenna Collins put a pass right into the stick of her sister, whose goal from the doorstep proved the game-winner in the biggest victory in the 10-year history of Navy women's lacrosse.

Sophomore midfielder Andie O'Sullivan sparked the offense with six points while goalie Ingrid Boyum anchored the defense with 11 saves as Navy upset 10th-ranked Pennsylvania, 11-10, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Honestly, it's like a surreal feeling. We knew we could do it, but now that it's happened it's almost hard to believe," said Sullivan, who scored four goals and assisted on two others. "We were the underdog so we came in with nothing to lose. We left everything on the field and it's such an amazing feeling to get this win."

Jenna Collins totaled three goals and two assists for the Midshipmen, who beat a ranked opponent for the first time in program history. Julia Collins contributed two goals while freshman attack Kelly Larkin added a goal and two assists for Navy (16-4), which had earned an automatic berth into the tournament as Patriot League champion.

It was the second NCAA Tournament win for Navy, which beat Monmouth in the first round in 2013. The Midshipmen won a play-in game against Oregon in 2012.

Navy will play a second-round game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Massachusetts, which defeated Colorado, 12-7, in Friday's second game.

"I'm really, really proud of Navy women's lacrosse. This was a really tough matchup with an outstanding Penn team, and as you can see it went back-and-forth the whole way," Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. "We call this May Madness for a reason because anything can happen. All credit to the players for really putting it on the line today."

When it was over, the Navy sideline erupted and all the players stormed onto Dunning-Cohen Champions Field to mob Boyum, whose save total equaled a career-high. The junior netminder frustrated the Quakers early by stuffing several free position shots.

"Penn is a great offensive team and our defense did a great job of giving me the type of shots I wanted to see," Boyum said. "I think our defense definitely did an excellent job of disrupting their offensive gameplan. I'd like to think our preparation going into the game had a huge part in that happening. I love this team so much and I'm so proud of how we executed today."

Freshman midfielder Gabby Rosenzweig scored three goals to lead seventh-seeded Penn, the Ivy League regular season champion. Senior attack Emily Rogers-Healion had two goals and two assists for the Quakers, who were whistled for a whopping 27 fouls.

"I think Navy played really well and really hard. They beat us on 50-50 balls and that's just plain hustle and hard work," Penn head coach Karin Brower Corbett said. "I thought Navy fought harder than we did today."

Rogers-Healion scored off free position shots just 26 seconds apart to spark a 4-0 run that gave Penn a 5-2 lead with 9:23 remaining in the first half. It was gut check time for Navy, which answered in impressive fashion by scoring the last three goals of the half to tie the score at five.

O'Sullivan scored all three of those goals that came during the final 7:42 of the first half, one off a free position and two as a result of well-timed cuts to the crease.

"We really responded when they took the lead in the first half. That was really critical for our team," Timchal said.

Jenna Collins scored two goals while O'Sullivan dished off two assists as Navy opened the second half by outscoring the home team 5-1 to take the largest lead of the game at 10-6. Sophomore attack Meg O'Donnell finished a nice inside feed from Larkin to cap the run, which put Penn in a real hole with 14:12 to go in the game.

Penn played with a sense of desperation the rest of the way and scored three goals in just over two minutes to cut the deficit to 11-10 at the 9:02 mark. More than three minutes past without either team scoring until the Collins twins hooked up for the goal that held up as the game-winner.

"We love the sister connection. We know if we need a big goal one of the Collins twins is going to deliver," O'Sullivan said.

Penn wasn't done yet and got within one again after junior midfielder Natalie Stefan split two defenders and bounced a shot past Boyum with 3:36 remaining. That made the next draw absolutely crucial and Jenna Collins came up with the ground ball following a mad scramble.

Navy worked the shot clock all the way down before Jenna Collins took a shot that was stopped by Penn goalie Britt Brown (seven saves). Penn had one last opportunity to tie the score, but Rosenzweig's shot with just over a minute left was deflected by a defender and trickled to the feet of Boyum.

"We put together a nice little run to get the lead then managed to hold them off. Penn really pushed us hard at the end trying to tie the game up and get it to overtime," Timchal said.

"I'm very proud of our defense for coming up with enough stops down the stretch to secure the victory. Now we're on to the next game."

Penn wound up out-shooting Navy 25-23, but accuracy was an issue. The Quakers missed the cage entirely on numerous attempts and made Boyum look good on many others.

"I don't think our attack was moving the ball very well for much of the game and we really struggled with our shooting," Brower Corbett said. "Navy has a decent goalie and she made some good saves, but we had too many shots right into her stick or at her feet."

In many respects, Navy replicated the game-plan that produced an upset of Loyola in the Patriot League Tournament championship. The Midshipmen passed the ball patiently and used up most of the shot clock before shooting. The Collins twins combined to capture eight draw controls while midfielder Marie Valenti and defender Blake Smith were both credited with two caused turnovers.