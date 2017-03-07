Mids play at Lafayette on Saturday

The 10th-ranked Penn men's lacrosse team (3-1) scored the final three goals to earn an 11-9 victory over Navy hands four times over the course of 60 minutes before the Quakers (3-1) took the lead for good at the 8:41 mark in the fourth quarter.

"It was a competitive Tuesday afternoon game, but the quality of play was not very good," said sixth-year Navy head coach Rick Sowell. "The game was there for the taking. They made the plays they needed to and we did not.

"I'm proud of the way we competed. There was a lot to be proud of in terms of our effort and attitude, but we need to find a way to win these close ones because we will more likely than not see another game like this down the road."

A six-goal run gave Penn a 7-4 lead with 3:06 remaining in the opening half. Navy answered by scoring back-to-back goals, including an unassisted strike by Colin Flounlacker with just 12 seconds left in the half to pull within one (7-6) at the break.

The Mids (2-4) continued where they left off and scored the first two goals of the second half to take an 8-7 lead. Following an over-and-back call on the Quakers, co-captain John Trainor wisely collected the ball and scored a transition goal from 12 yards out. Less than a minute later, Flounlacker used some fancy footwork to get his hands free and drive in a 10-yard shot from the right elbow.

The two teams would exchange goals over the final five minutes of the third quarter, including a goal by second-year attackman Tyler Dunn from 10 yards out with 54 seconds left to level the match at 9-9.

Penn took the lead for good when sophomore attackman Simon Mathias targeted his 10-yard shot from the right side of the box with 8:41 to go. The Quakers scored an insurance goal on an open net with 27 seconds remaining for the 11-9 victory.

Flounlacker amassed a career-high six points, playing a role in six of the Mids' nine goals. His four goals were a career high, while it marked just his third collegiate hat trick and second this season.

"Colin certainly brought his 'A' game today," said Sowell. "He did a number of good things out there today and is playing with great confidence right now."

Senior Brady Dove and Joe Varello combined to win 18 of the 23 draws on the day. Dove won 15 of 19 draws to move into 18th on the Mids' all-time single-season wins list with 78 on the year. Varello, meanwhile, claimed 3 of the 4 faceoffs he took.

The Mids return to Patriot League play this weekend when they travel to play Lafayette on Saturday at 1 p.m.