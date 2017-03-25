Little sets school record with nine goals as Navy wins

It was a Saturday full of milestones at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy attackman David Little broke a single-game school-record that had stood for 74 years while faceoff specialist Brady Dove and defenseman Matt Rees established new career marks.

Little put forth an impressive shooting performance, scoring nine goals on nine attempts to spark Navy's 14-9 victory over Lehigh in an important Patriot League matchup. Little did most of his damage on 8- to 12-yard overhand crank shots in surpassing the previous mark of eight goals, set by Robert Booze way back in 1943.

"Nine for nine? That's tough to do. Just a great performance by David," Navy head coach Rick Sowell said.

Little only recently returned from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss a couple games. Sowell said the junior from Vienna, Virginia is beginning to round into top form.

"David is a guy who hasn't been 100 percent until this week. If you had seen him shoot on Thursday, you probably wouldn't be surprised by the way he shot today. Jaws were dropped on Thursday. He's starting to feel very good and we've got to find ways to get him the ball," Sowell said.

Little scored five of his goals on overhand or sidearm crank shots from the left wing. The Woodberry Forest product shifted to directly in front of the cage to get two more goals and also finished fastbreaks with point-blank shots from the crease.

"Sometimes you just get open for shots. Today was one of those days when they didn't press out too far and I was able to get my hands free and I wasn't afraid to let it rip," said Little, who came into the contest with eight goals this season.

"My teammates were the ones putting me in position. Everything was assisted. It was just catch and shoot," Little said. "Greyson (Torain), Colin (Flounlacker), Ryan (Wade) — those guys did the hard job of dodging and beating people. It makes it easy for me. I do one job — catch and shoot."

It was a somewhat unexpected explosion by Little, who began his career by scoring four goals against Virginia Military Institute in 2015 and had not netted more than two in a game ever since. Little, who recalled scoring seven goals in a summer league game, repeatedly beat Lehigh goalie Chris Kiernan with bounce shots or liners into the bottom corners.

"I just look where he's giving me net, and today it was low," he said.

Midfielder Torain served as dodger and distributor, dishing off a career-high five assists as Navy improved to 4-6 overall, 2-3 in the Patriot League. Midfielder Ray Wardell had a hat trick while attackman Wade totaled a goal and three assists for the Midshipmen, who improved their chances of securing one of six spots in the Patriot League Tournament.

"This was the biggest game of the year. We really needed this one," Sowell said. "Let's be honest, this was a must-win. Just where we were mentally, and knowing we have to go on the road for the next two games. This is a huge win."

Navy travels to Holy Cross next Saturday and Colgate the following weekend before closing the regular season against archrival Army on April 15 in Annapolis.

Dove tied the single-game school record for faceoff wins with 21, repeatedly giving Navy possession. The Kent Island High graduate gobbled up 17 ground balls and became the first player in program history to surpass 300 in that category.

"Today, we completely executed as a faceoff unit. I was able to figure out their guy and the wings were doing exactly what we told them," said Dove, who holds the Navy career records with 590 faceoff wins and 315 ground balls.

Lehigh freshman Conor Gaffey had been impressive so far this season, winning 63 percent of faceoffs. Sowell said Dove's ability to dominate that matchup to the tune of 21-5 was crucial.

"Going into the game, we thought that was going to be key," Sowell said of the draws. "Because their kid had been doing very well. To see early on that Brady was controlling that made me feel really good."

Rees was credited with two caused turnovers to become Navy's all-time leader in that category. The senior long stick midfielder out of Boys' Latin now has 75 caused turnovers, surpassing former teammate Pat Keirnan (2011-2014).

Sophomore attackman Tristan Rai totaled three goals and two assists to lead Lehigh (4-4, 2-3), which was beaten 42-25 on ground balls. Sophomore defenseman Craig Chick, a South River High graduate, had a superb all-around game with five ground balls, four caused turnovers and two assists.

"It was more important to get a good Patriot League win," Little said. "This team's had a lot of ups and downs this season and we were put in a position where we almost have to win out all of our remaining Patriot League games."

Navy's offense got a big lift from the return of attackman Jack Ray, who played for the first time since Feb. 11. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound junior, whose mere presence changes the opponent's defensive strategy, had missed seven games with a foot injury.

"Just getting Jack out there and getting him back into the flow was big," Sowell said. "It's really about going forward. We all know he's going to be a big impact on our offense down the stretch."

Navy's offense clicked on all cylinders during the first half, banging the ball around quickly to get the Lehigh zone shifting. Little was the biggest beneficiary of the crisp passing, finishing from the left wing time after time.

"When you go against a zone you've got to poke and prod, you've got to be patient. For the most part, our guys did a good job of drawing the double and moving the ball," Sowell said. "You've got to beat them with ball movement, and that's what we were able to do."

Little scored six of his goals by halftime, firing in four overhand crank shots and finishing a pair of fastbreaks from the doorstep.

Wardell got into the act during the second quarter, scoring three goals off wicked crank shots. The 6-foot-5, 216-pounder showed off some serious velocity in scoring twice overhand and once sidearm.

"How about Ray Wardell? That's a key performance by him," said Sowell, who played the Babylon, New York native more than usual because of his perimeter shooting ability.

"It's one of the most frustrating things because you see Ray Wardell do that in practice all the time. Then he gets into games and there's some sort of block there," Sowell added. "We think we've unlocked that. It was just so good for him to have that success."