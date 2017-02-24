Navy hosts Boston University in Patriot League men's lacrosse opener

WHAT: Patriot League men's lacrosse

WHO: Boston University (3-0) at No. 17 Navy (1-2)

WHEN: Saturday, noon

WHERE: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

RADIO: WNAV (1430-AM, 99.9 FM)

SERIES: Navy leads 2-1 after losing last year's meeting, 10-9 in double overtime

NAVY NOTES: The Midshipmen move into conference play and will be looking for revenge after falling to the Terriers last season. Navy has captured consecutive Patriot League regular season championships… The Midshipmen have lost six straight Patriot League openers… Standout attackman Jack Ray is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury. Ray, who totaled two goals and an assist against Johns Hopkins and Maryland, did not play at Delaware… Dave Little, who has scored four goals so far this season, started on attack in place of Ray… Ryan Wade, who is playing the role of offensive quarterback operating from behind the cage, leads the Mids in scoring with five goals and eight assists… Navy's first midfield has been productive as Colin Flounlacker, Drew Smiley and Greyson Torain all have six points… Freshman Ryan Kern was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week after recording a career-high 14 saves against Delaware. The Middletown resident stopped 73.7 percent of shots while playing 15 minutes away from his hometown… A key matchup comes at the faceoff stripe where Navy's Brady Dove will battle Boston's Sam Talkow. Dove and Talkow rank third and fourth in Patriot League history in faceoff wins with 508 and 490, respectively. Last season, Talkow won almost 70 percent of draws and was named Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Year.

BOSTON NOTES: The Terriers are off to a 3-0 start for the second straight season. Boston edged Providence (8-7) before having an easier time with Massachusetts-Lowell (18-8) and Hartford (12-5)… Senior goalie Christian Carson-Banister is off to a hot start, leading the Patriot League and ranking fourth in Division I with a .700 save percentage. Carson-Banister, who stopped 15 shots in last year's win over Navy, also boasts a 6.38 goals-against average… Junior Jack Wilson takes a 29-game point streak into Saturday's contest. The 6-foot-1 attackman has scored 47 goals and dished off 26 assists during the streak… Senior midfielder Cal Dearth has been tough to stop so far this season, scoring a career-high five goals against Hartford and totaling 11 points in the last two games… Junior attackman Ryan Hilburn ranks second on the squad with eight points while freshman midfielder John MacLean and junior midfielder Hayden Ruiz have notched seven apiece… Boston, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Ryan Polley, was picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League preseason poll… The Terriers have struggled with ball protection, ranking 51st nationally with 16 turnovers per game.

– Compiled by Bill Wagner