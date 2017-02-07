Error-prone Navy falls to Johns Hopkins in opener

Johns Hopkins suffered a big loss prior to last season when standout midfielder Joel Tinney was declared ineligible due to an undisclosed violation of NCAA rules.

For the Canadian out of Culver Academy, it was difficult having to watch from the sidelines in street clothes the entire season.

Tinney made a triumphant return to the field on Tuesday night, tying a career-high with five points to lead ninth-ranked Johns Hopkins to a 15-8 victory over No. 11 Navy in the season opener for both schools.

"I'm happy that Joel is back out on the field. He's a different young man today than he was over a year ago," Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala said. "He's paid his penance and waited a long time to get back out on the field. It was just great to have our most competitive guy out on the field."

Tinney notched the sixth hat trick of his career and added two assists for Hopkins, which won its opener for the ninth straight year. Midfielder John Crawley contributed two goals and two assists for the Blue Jays, who outscored the Midshipmen 10-3 in the second half.

"It's been a long time coming. Last year was tough, but I was able to get through it with the support of the coaching staff and my teammates," said Tinney, who was a third team All-American after totaling 38 points as a freshman in 2015. "Ever since the summer it's been about the 2017 Jays and this day has been marked on our calendar."

Midfielder Patrick Fraser and attackman Wilkins Dismuke scored three goals apiece for Johns Hopkins, which substituted liberally throughout and used 27 players through three quarters.

"I thought we played a lot of people tonight and wore them down," said Pietramala, who is now 15-2 in season openers. "I thought we got a lot out of a lot of people. We got contributions from all three midfields, we got contributions from five or six attackmen."

Hopkins went through fall practice without three key players that suffered season-ending knee injuries in 2016 — midfielders Drew Supinski and Connor Reed along with attackman Alex Concannon.

"I can't define us yet. We're just trying to figure out where the pieces of the puzzle go," Pietramala said. "I was pleased we did a very good job of sharing the ball. We had seven different goal-scorers and six different guys with assists."

Gerald Logan, a graduate transfer from Michigan, recorded eight saves to anchor a solid defensive effort that saw the home team limit the Mids to three goals in the second half.

"Defensively, I thought we were solid. We buckled down and got some stops. We got some good goaltending," Pietramala said. "I was really thrilled with the clearing game and I was excited to see that we got some transition."

Attackman Jack Ray and midfielder Colin Flounlacker both scored two goals for Navy, which got sloppy in the second half and committed 13 of its 21 turnovers. Sophomore attackman Ryan Wade, making his first career start, dished off four assists for the Midshipmen.

"You're not going to win many lacrosse games when you turn the ball over 21 times," Navy head coach Rick Sowell said. "We have to go back and look to see whether they were unforced errors, forced errors, bad decisions. You have to give Hopkins credit. They took advantage of the opportunities we gave them."

Sowell disputed the assertion that Hopkins wore down his squad, saying it was more a case of self-inflicted wounds.

"We made silly mistakes. I can think of plenty off the top of my head," Sowell said. "We win a faceoff and come down and throw the ball away. We get the ball on offense and make a bad decision by dodging two on four while were getting subs into the game. It was a little bit of everything."

Hopkins was credited with 12 caused turnovers, three by freshman defenseman Jack Rapine.

"I would like to think some of those turnovers were because of us. I thought we were aggressive on defense today. I thought we were assertive off the ground," said Pietramala, who was also happy to hand new athletic director Alanna Shanahan her first men's lacrosse victory.

Navy jumped out to a 3-0 lead with the first midfield of Colin Flounlacker, Ray Wardell and Greyson Torain accounting for the goals. Kern stopped four shots as Hopkins was shut out in the opening period.

Dismuke scored off a point-blank shot from the crease as the Blue Jays finally got the offense going, tallying three goals in the span of 1:38 to tie the score. Crawley beat a short stick for an unassisted goal while Williams scored off a rebound.

Ray had a goal and assist for the Midshipmen while Fraser scored twice off crank shots as the teams traded goals and went into halftime tied at five.

Tinney scored three goals and dished off an assist during the decisive third quarter as Hopkins outscored Navy 6-2 to take an 11-7 lead. One of those goals came off a perfectly-executed hidden ball trick.

Ray scored off an overhand crank shot to forge the fifth tie of the contest, 7-7 at the 9:34 mark of the third quarter. That is when Tinney and Crawley executed the hidden ball trick that seemed to take the wind out of the Midshipmen's sails.

Tinney faked a flip pass to Crawley, who raced across the field cradling furiously to fool the defense into thinking he had the ball. It worked as all the Navy defenders, including Kern, turned toward the right side of the field to watch Crawley.

Tinney, who had stayed in the left side of the field, then stepped forward and fired a 20-yard shot from the restraining that sailed into the top corner of the net — whizzing past the ear of the unsuspecting Kern.

"Everybody knew where the ball was except our goalie. Our goalie got fooled," Sowell said. "There should be some communication to let him know who has the ball."

Pietramala said Tinney and Crawley pulled off the bit of subterfuge on their own as the play was not called by the coaching staff.

"I think it's two guys talking on the sidelines. They see something, talk about the way they're being played and say let's try this. Obviously it worked," Pietramala said.

Tinney followed with another crank shot off an assist long stick midfielder Robert Kuhn following a wild scramble for a loose ball then delivered a beautiful cross-field feed to Crawley for another goal. Sowell did not hesitate when asked if he thought Tinney was a difference-maker for Hopkins.

"He's a special player, one of the best in our sport," Sowell said. "I'm sure they've got to feel real good having him back."