Jenna Collins leads Navy in rout of Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Junior midfielder Jenna Collins scored five goals and dished off two assists to lead the Navy women's lacrosse team to a 20-10 rout of host Colgate on Saturday.

It was the seventh hat trick of the season for the Clarksville resident and River Hill graduate, who scored all five of her goals in the second half.

Senior attacker Morgan Young also scored five goals for Navy, which closed the contest with an 11-2 run to blow things open. Young scored four of her goals on free position shots.

Sophomore midfielder Andie O'Sullivan recorded her third hat trick of the season for Navy, which went on an 8-1 run after Colgate had closed to within one at 9-8. Freshman attack Kelly Larkin and sophomore midfielder Meg O'Donnell added a pair of goals apiece for the Midshipmen (9-3, 4-1).

A pair of Anne Arundel County products - freshman attack Caitlin Blanche (South River, Crofton) and freshman midfielder Kayla Harris (Broadneck, Arnold) netted one goal in the win.

Nine of Navy's 20 goals were assisted with junior attacker Julia Collins leading the charge with four helpers on the day. Jenna Collins chipped in two assists while Larkin, O'Sullivan and Aislinn Probst (Arnold, Md.) each added one apiece.

Navy won the ground ball battle, 20-14 and held a slight edge (16-15) in draw controls. The Mids were perfect in the second half (11-11) and nearly perfect in the game (18-19) in clear attempts. Navy converted on 5-of-7 free position attempts on the day.

Defensively, Navy forced 20 Colgate turnovers. Blake Smith (Sykesville, Md.) led the way with three caused turnovers while Jenna Collins and Marie Valenti added two apiece. Goalkeeper Ingrid Byoum (Herndon, Va.) notched three saves on the day, earning her ninth victory.

"I'm so proud of the team," head coach Cindy Timchal said. "This was a tough Patriot League game up here in Hamilton, N.Y. I give credit to Colgate and their key players – No. 7 (Isabel Kreitler) and No. 27 (Haley O'Hanlon) – on offense really hurt us early. We had to make adjustments. They pushed us to the limit.

"Morgan Young scored goals in critical situations when we needed it when things weren't going really well on the offensive side. Then we really started to pick it up in the second half. We are proud of this win on the road and look forward to this week coming up. It was a great win for Navy women's lacrosse here at Colgate."

Navy will take on a tough non-conference opponent this week when it travels to Virginia on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).