Navy offense falters in 10-4 loss to Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Goalkeeper Brandon Burke anchored a suffocating defensive effort as Colgate dominated Navy, 10-4, in Patriot League men's lacrosse action on Saturday at Andy Kerr Stadium.

Burke recorded 12 saves and Navy misfired on many other shots in being held to its lowest goal output of the season. Colgate (4-7, 2-4) raced out to a 5-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in pulling off a mild upset within the conference.

"Knowing every game we play down the stretch has playoff implications, I thought we were well-prepared and ready to play," said sixth-year Navy head coach Rick Sowell. "Falling behind like we did was not what you would like to see, but we certainly had some chances to get back into the game including in the third quarter when we closed the gap to three goals. Bad turnovers, which have been our Achilles heel all season long, once again cost us."

Navy came into the game having averaged 11.0 goals per game in its previous three games, all victories, but was unable to solve Colgate's defense. Attackman Chris Hill scored two goals for the Midshipmen, who fired off 32 shots.

"Give Colgate credit, they played well ... but I'm disappointed in our overall performance today," Sowell said.

Navy falls to 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Patriot League, making next Saturday's showdown with archrival Army a must win. The Midshipmen are tied for fifth place in the standings with Lehigh and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mountain Hawks. Army and Loyola are the only schools to have clinched berths in the six-team tournament.

Navy got on the scoreboard at the 11:34 mark in the second quarter when Hill snatched the ball out of the air after the initial pass to Dave Little deflected off the head of the stick and punched in the unassisted goal. Navy trimmed the Colgate lead to three (5-2) at the 9:09 mark when attackman Ryan Wade found midfielder Greyson Torain (Glen Burnie, DeMatha) cutting in from the left wing and Torain stuck the 5-yard shot.

Colgate answered just 11 seconds later, however, when Brady Dove's (Kent Island) outlet pass following a faceoff win was deflected by Colgate's Atnhony Abbadessa. Junior attackman Chase Wittich promptly picked up the loose ball and found the back of the net to give the Raiders a 6-2 advantage at the half.

Navy scored the first goal of the second half when midfielder Colin Flounlacker (Kent Island) found Hill at the crease who then faked Burke high before tucking in his second goal of the game with a shot at his knees.

Back within three (6-3), Navy would be held scoreless for the next 21 minutes while Colgate went on a 4-0 run to seal the win.

Hill led the Mids with two goals, while Flounlacker added a goal and an assist. Senior co-captains John Trainor and Chris Fennell combined for seven of Navy's 11 caused turnovers, while Dove finished the day 9-for-17 on faceoffs and grabbed a team-high six ground balls.

Wittich led Colgate with four goals, while Brown and Abbadessa pitched in two apiece.

Navy returns to action next Saturday (noon) when it hosts Army West Point in their regular-season finale, which will be televised live by CBS Sports Network.