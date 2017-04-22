Mids slip, slide past Bison in women's lacrosse

A junior and a sophomore scored hat tricks on Senior Day, and although Navy nearly set a season high in turnovers on a rainy Saturday afternoon, the Mids defeated Bucknell 7-4, in women's lacrosse.

The win locks Navy (12-4, 7-1 Patriot) into the second seed in next month's six-team Patriot League Tournament, which comes with a first-round bye. The semifinals and championship will be played in Baltimore at top-seed Loyola.

Junior Jenna Collins and sophomore Meg O'Donnell finished with three goals apiece for Navy, making up most of the offense in what turned out to be the Mids' lowest-scoring game of the season. Bucknell (9-6, 4-4 Patriot) also scored its fewest goals in a single game in 2017.

The teams committed a combined nine turnovers in the first nine minutes before the Bison got on the board first with a goal by Audrey Walsh. Navy later took its first lead by scoring two goals in just over a minute of game time — the first by midfielder Andie O'Sullivan and the next by Jenna Collins on an assist from her sister, Julia.

Bucknell's Becca Golding soon tied the game at two, but the final 12 minutes of the half wouldn't see another score. Instead, both teams missed opportunities in each other's zones and the turnovers piled up: 13 by Bucknell and 12 by the Mids by halftime.

Photos from the Navy Lacrosse 2017 season.

Golding scored the first goal of the second half to give Bucknell a brief lead, but Jenna Collins came back with her second goal of the game to tie it. Upon scoring, she turned and slipped but gracefully fell to her stomach in celebration.

"It was one of these, going down the field (in a) mud-slide type thing — turf slide," Jenna Collins laughed after the game.

After almost 10 scoreless minutes, the Mids broke the tie. Meg O'Donnell received a pass from O'Sullivan and, with her back turned to the goal, spun and flung a shot past the goalie.

"That was just a twist-around, let it fly and hope for the best," O'Donnell said. "(Assistant coach) Aly (Messinger) always encourages us to take risks and be creative, and that's exactly what that is."

Soon after that, Collins completed her hat trick with 10 minutes left in regulation, giving Navy the first and only multi-goal lead either team had all game. O'Donnell scored two insurance goals in the last 10 minutes to secure her hat trick and the Navy victory.

Before the game, the team honored its five seniors: captains Morgan Young and Meghan Hubley, Broadneck graduate Aislinn Probst, Libby Field and Molly McGuckin. Although Young was the only senior to appear on the stat sheet at game's end, with one assist, head coach Cindy Timchal had plenty of praise for her senior class.

"I'm just so proud of the seniors, because they've led this team," Timchal said. "The seniors have been the anchor for this team and very resilient in being tough at practices on the field and no different today."

"It wasn't as pretty as we wanted it to be, the weather and the play and all, but we're walking off with a good team win and we needed that going forward, so I'm happy," said Young, a Baltimore native and Towson High School graduate.

Sophomore midfielder Andie O'Sullivan finished with a goal and two assists and freshman midfielder Kayla Harris added two helpers. Golding and Walsh both scored twice for Bucknell.

Bucknell only got off 12 shots, eight of them on goal. Navy goalie Ingrid Boyum saved four in her 12th win of the year. The Mids also led in ground balls (25 to 16) and draw controls (seven to six).

Two blemishes for the Mids: They went 0 for 8 on free-position shots, and their total of 19 turnovers was one shy of their season high, though it was still better than Bucknell's 24. Navy only committed seven in the second half after a messier first half.

"I think we were just playing a little bit too fast, especially with the weather," Young said about halftime adjustments. "We needed to slow it down a little bit. All the hits were there; we just needed to slow it down and actually take our time."

The Mids have won seven straight Patriot League games since losing their conference opener to Loyola, putting them in prime position for the postseason.

"We just think one game ahead, but ultimately looking to the Patriot League, at this point there's so many good teams that will be in the Patriot League (tournament) that we have to be well-prepared for whoever we play," Timchal said.

The best of those good teams, of course, is Loyola. The Greyhounds have never lost a Patriot League game, a fact not lost on the Mids.

"We're on an upward trend. We haven't peaked yet, and that's our plan to hit Loyola," O'Donnell said. "We're going to peak then and finally send them home."

For now, the Mids will focus on resting up and then play their regular season finale, April 29 at Lafayette.