Navy to meet fellow upstart Boston College in national semifinal

On March 5, Boston College beat Navy 20-11 in women's lacrosse. Considering the two schools are meeting again in the Division I semifinals, one would think that contest would have considerable significance.

On the contrary, Boston College head coach Acacia Walker is so convinced that earlier game is meaningless that she's not even bothering to show her players the tape leading up to Friday night's rematch at Gillette Stadium.

"To be honest, Navy is a little bit like us. We're both transformed teams since the last time we saw each other," Walker said. "Navy is a much stronger team than it was then and we are, too. Time has helped both programs."

Actually, Boston College has handled Navy rather convincingly two years in a row. Last season, the Midshipmen traveled to Chestnut Hill and lost to the Eagles, 17-9.

"Certainly, Boston College has really played us tough. That is why we know Friday night will be a real challenge," Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. "I actually thought we played pretty well against them earlier this season. That being said, I do think both teams have gotten a lot better since then."

There are a ton of story lines going into this game, beginning with the fact Boston College and Navy are both appearing in the final four for the first time.

Walker, an Annapolis native, has completely changed the fortunes of Boston College women's lacrosse, leading the program to five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Meantime, Timchal has built Navy into a national contender just a decade after the academy elevated women's lacrosse to varsity status.

However, neither unseeded school was supposed to get this far. Boston College finished in the lower half of the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 3-4 record. Most experts figured defending national champion North Carolina or perennial powers Syracuse and Virginia would represent the ACC in the semifinals.

Navy shocked the college lacrosse world when it knocked off second-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals while Boston College pulled a stunning upset of its own by ousting sixth-seeded Syracuse in the second round. BC then took out another upstart program in USC in the elite eight.

"We're really excited. We're obviously new to the whole scene, but I think our girls are very grounded and focused on playing good lacrosse," Walker said. "This is what our goal was when I came to Boston College. We've had this on our radar ever since we started here. It's a special group of girls that has gotten a special opportunity and is ready to make the most of it."

Navy wasn't even supposed to capture the Patriot League Tournament, but began its unlikely postseason run by pounding three-time defending champion Loyola, 15-5, in the finals. That brought an end to the Greyhounds' 41-game winning streak against conference opponents.

History was made the following weekend when Navy upset seventh-seeded and eighth-ranked Pennsylvania in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It marked the Midshipmen's first victory over a ranked opponent. Two days later, Navy routed Massachusetts to advance past the second round for the first time in program history. Then came the 16-14 win over Carolina, which may be the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history for women's lacrosse.

"It's an exciting time for Navy women's lacrosse, but we are definitely keeping everything in perspective," Timchal said. "We're focusing on ourselves and trying to get ready for the next game. Our players are certainly an inspiration to the coaching staff to be completely prepared for Friday night. This team does not want its season to end."

Another angle is the relationship between the head coaches as Walker was an All-American player for Timchal at Maryland. Walker served as team captain as a senior and has said Timchal inspired her to get into coaching.

"I know better than anyone to never underestimate Cindy," Walker said. "The woman knows how to win. Cindy being at the helm of that program would make anyone nervous."

Even legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick factors into this matchup. Belichick and Walker are both Annapolis High graduates and have gotten to know one another so you would think he would be on her side.

"Yes, I have met Coach Belichick many times. I love him. He's like a hero to me," Walker said.

However, Belichick has enduring loyalty to the Naval Academy since his father was a long-time assistant football coach there. Belichick spoke to the Navy women's lacrosse team during its practice at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Most of the Boston College players hail from Massachusetts and are diehard New England Patriots fans. Walker acknowledged it's going to be a thrill for some of the Eagles to step onto the same field as quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"We're playing in our backyard so hopefully we can draw some inspiration from that," she said.

This is the first time the women's championship weekend has been held at an NFL venue and the same site as its men's lacrosse counterpart.

"This is a historic moment for women's lacrosse. We are playing our final four at one of the most prestigious venues in all of sports," Timchal said. "To also be coupled with the men brings more of a spotlight. It really doesn't get better than this in terms of showcasing our sport.

Ultimately, none of those interesting story lines will matter when the opening draw takes place on Friday night. Navy must find a way to contain a potent Boston College offense that ranks seventh nationally with almost 16 goals per game.