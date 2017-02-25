Terriers send Mids to 1-3

There is something about Patriot League openers that just does not agree with the Navy men's lacrosse team.

Attackman Jack Wilson scored his third goal of the game with 1.5 seconds remaining as Boston University beat No. 17 Navy, 8-7, in the Patriot League opener for both schools. Midfielder Cal Dearth scored two goals and assisted on the game-winner as the Terriers upset the Mids for the second straight season.

That's about as tough a way to lose a game as there is," Navy head coach Rick Sowell said. "Those are the types of losses that will keep a head coach up a lot of nights."

Midfielder Colin Flounlacker scored three goals to lead Navy (1-3), which has now lost its first conference contest for the seventh straight season. The Midshipmen rebounded to capture the Patriot League regular season championship in 2015 and 2016.

"We just can't seem to get off to the type of start we want to," Sowell said. "I guess we do take some confidence away knowing that we've been here before."

Long stick midfielder Matt Rees scored two goals while close defenseman Chris Fennell contributed a goal and an assist as Navy did most of its damage in transition. Close defenseman Michael Strack and short stick defensive midfielder John Trainor added assists for the Mids, who scored just one goal in six-on-six situations.

"We weren't taking advantage of the opportunities they were giving us. We knew we could beat their guys, but we were playing a little tentative," Flounlacker said. "Early on, we took some shots that really weren't there. We were hesitant and not really pressing them the way we should have. Just a lot of silly mistakes that add up."

Navy called timeout with 54 seconds remaining to set up a play it hoped would produce the go-ahead goal. Sowell put the ball in the stick of dynamic midfielder Greyson Torain, who used a nice rollback move to lose long stick midfielder Greg Wozniak.

Torain had an open shot for a split second, but did not take it and short stick defensive midifelder Brian Badgett slid quickly to get in his face. Torain then tried to dish to a teammate, but defenseman Chase Levesque checked his stick and forced an errant pass that went out of bounds.

"Chase made a great play by sliding to Torain and poking his bottom hand to cause that turnover," Boston University head coach Ryan Polley said.

Boston University (4-0) began the final possession from the end line in Navy territory with 10.5 seconds left and somehow managed to get the ball all the way upfield for a point-blank shot in that amount of time. Navy allowed midfielder Craig Zebrowski to run unhindered for about 10 yards following the restart.

"I was yelling at the attackmen to pressure the middie bringing the ball upfield," Sowell said.

Zebrowski passed ahead to midfielder John MacLean, who came out of the box. MacLean zipped a pass to Dearth, who had an open shot from about five yards out. However, Dearth spotted Wilson curling in from behind the cage and made the extra pass.

That left Wilson point-blank with Navy goalkeeper Ryan Kern, who reacted to a stick fake and was beaten by an offside high shot to the top corner.

"We had a senior (Zebrowski) who made a heads up play by realizing that Navy was subbing and trying to get its defensive personnel on the field," Polley said. "MacLean is one of our better athletes and he attacked Rees, drew a slide and threw the ball into Dearth. We were all yelling 'Shoot it,' but Dearth was very unselfish and made the one more to give us a one-on-one with the goalie."

Navy managed just one goal in the first half and that came from Fennell on a fastbreak opportunity. The Midshipmen were stagnant in settled situations and took a lot of low percentage shots. Unforced errors were also an issue as the home team had seven in the first half.

"Unfortunately, we just couldn't solve their six-on-six defense. Some of the decision-making offensively was spotty," Sowell said.

Senior Dominic Calisto covered Navy leading scorer Ryan Wade and shut him out. Wozniak did well to limit Torain to just one goal. Goalie Christian Carson-Banister made 10 saves for Boston.

"I thought we did a good job of winning our one-on-one matchups. When we slid, our rotations were great. We played really fast today and made good decisions," Polley said. "The defense was excellent today. We really executed a great game-plan by Coach (Stephen) Toomy."

Carson-Banister, picked as a preseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse, made four saves in the second quarter when Navy shut out and four more in the fourth quarter to hold the home team scoreless for the final 13 ½ minutes.

"CB is playing out of his mind right now. We know if we keep the shots to the perimeter, more times than not he's going to make those saves," Polley said.

Flounlacker scored all three of his goals during a 6-0 run that gave Navy a 7-5 lead at the 13:25 mark of the fourth quarter. Rees scored both his goals during the rally, which was fueled by Navy's transition game.

"We scratched and clawed in the second half to come back and the next thing you know we're up two," Sowell said. "We just couldn't finish it off."

Navy will now seek to secure its first conference victory next Saturday when it hosts Bucknell.

"We'll do what we do, and that's pick ourselves up off the mat, get to work on Monday and get ready for Bucknell next weekend," Sowell said.

Boston University (4-0) 1-3-1-3=8

Navy (1-3) 1-0-3-3=7

GOALS: BU – Wilson 3, Dearth 2, Carbone, Homire, Farris. N – Flounlacker 3, Rees 2, Fennell, Torain. ASSISTS: BU – Burr, Homire, Hilburn, MacLean, Dearth, Wilson. N – Strack, Trainor, Fennell. SHOTS: BU – 30. N – 36. SAVES: BU – Carson-Banister 10. N – Kern 5. FACEOFFS: BU – 5. N – 12. TURNOVERS: BU – 12. N – 13.