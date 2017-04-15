O'Donnell's goal is difference as Navy women's lacrosse edges Boston

Tied with under a minute to play, sophomore Meg O'Donnell took a pass from senior captain Morgan Young and found the back of the net to give Navy a 15-14 victory on the road against Boston University on Saturday afternoon at Nickerson Field.

"It was an exciting one up here," head coach Cindy Timchal said after the game. "We had a great win on the road against Colgate and a tough loss on the road against Virginia. This game could have gone either way. We called on the team to be resilient. We had missed opportunities and they capitalized on some, but in the end we had some key opportunities to get the ball back and make some plays."

The Midshipmen (10-4, 5-1 Patriot League) trailed 14-13 with 3:09 to play after a Terrier goal by Avery Donahue. Navy called a timeout, but coming out of the break, Boston (5-7, 3-3 PL) won the draw control. Caitlin McGlaughlin caused a turnover to get the Mids the ball back. O'Donnell was fouled and awarded free position. The sophomore converted the shot to knot the score and set up the dramatic finish.

The game was back and forth as the two teams combined for 10 ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team could establish a clear advantage as neither team led by more than three goals.

For Navy, Jenna Collins led the team with five goals, while O'Donnell added four goals. Julia Collins and Andie O'Sullivan chipped in a pair of goals apiece. Young set a career-high on the afternoon with a team-leading four assists on the day, while adding a goal to tie Jenna Collins for a team-high five points. Julia Collins led the team with 10 draw controls, while Marie Valenti had a team-best four ground balls.

At goal, Ingrid Boyum picked up her 10th win of the season, recording seven saves on the afternoon.

Navy jumped out to a quick lead netting three goals in the first four minutes of the game. O'Donnell took a pass from Young and found the back of the net to put the Midshipmen up 1-0. O'Sullivan followed with a free-position goal while, Jenna Collins netted her first goal of the game to put the Mids up 3-0.

Boston answered with three goals of its own. The Terriers used a free position goal by Taylor Hardison and back-to-back goals by Mickenzie Larivee to knot the score at 3-3.

The Midshipmen regained the lead on a Jenna Collins free-position goal, but the Terriers answered to make it 4-4. Jenna Collins once again put the Mids in front with an assist from Kelly Larkin. Once again, Boston responded with a goal to tie the score.

The Terriers took their first lead of the game with a goal at the 6:15 mark of the first half, pulling ahead 6-5, but just 75 seconds later, Valenti scored the equalizer to even the game at 6-6.

O'Sullivan gave Navy its fourth lead of the afternoon with an unassisted goal with just under four minutes to play in the first half. However, back-to-back goals by Boston put the home team in front 8-7 with 28 ticks on the clock.

With one second remaining in the half, Young converted a free-position opportunity to tie the game at 8-8 heading into intermission.

Coming out of the break, Boston took a two-goal advantage, netting a pair of goals in the first three minutes of the second half. O'Donnell trimmed the margin to one with an assist from Young, but the Terriers answered with a quick strike to regain the two-goal edge.

Navy used three unassisted goals in a row by the Collins twins to retake the lead. Jenna Collins struck first followed by a pair of goals by sister Julia, putting the Mids up 12-11 with 18:47 to play, but one minute later, Boston found the back of the net to once again pull even.

Boston's Elisabeth Jayne broke the tie with a goal at 14:22, but Jenna Collins found the back of the cage with the equalizer with 8:41 to play. Donahue scored to put the Terriers up 14-13, setting up the dramatic finish.

Navy will host American on Wednesday at 4 p.m.