Time runs out on Mids against Boston College

Kenzie Kent is an NCAA Tournament veteran, more so in ice hockey than lacrosse.

Boston College’s two-sport standout has appeared in the Frozen Four three straight years, reaching the championship game in 2016. Kent’s big-game experience showed through on Friday as she rallied the Eagles to a thrilling victory in the NCAA women’s lacrosse final four.

Kent scored five goals and assisted another to lead Boston College to a 16-15 come-from-behind win over Navy in the Division I semifinals before an announced 7,803 at Gillette Stadium. Kent, who did not join the lacrosse team until March 29, sparked the comeback that saw the Eagles erase a four-goal, first-half deficit.

“Yea, definitely,” Kent said when asked if her experience on the biggest stage helped. “One thing my hockey coach told us the past three years was to not get too high or too low. That’s exactly what Acacia said at halftime tonight.”

Kent was referring to Boston College head coach Acacia Walker, an Annapolis High graduate in her fifth season at the helm. Walker has led the Eagles into the NCAA Tournament every year she has been at the school and has now taken them to the championship game for the first time.

Senior attack Kate Weeks scored two goals and dished off three assists for Boston College (17-6), which will meet top-seeded Maryland (22-0) in Sunday’s (11 a.m.) final.

Sophomore midfielder Sam Apuzzo totaled two goals and two assists for BC, which outscored Navy 10-6 in the second half. Junior midfielder Kaileen Hart added two goals and an assist while senior attack Kayla O’Connor contributed two goals for the Eagles, who had never previously advanced past the quarterfinals.

Freshman attacker Kelly Larkin scored a career-high six goals for Navy (18-5), which was also making its first appearance in the final four. Junior attacker Julia Collins had two goals and an assist while twin sister Jenna Collins, a midfielder, had a goal and two assists.

“It was a heck of a game tonight. I guess we kept the people in the stands,” Navy head coach Cindy Timchal said. “Certainly very proud of our Navy women’s lacrosse program. We fought to the end, came up short. Give credit to the really tough BC team we played tonight.”

Sophomore attacker Meg O’Donnell also had two goals and an assist for Navy, which led 8-4 with 6:35 remaining in the first half, but were outscored 12-7 the rest of the way. Junior goalie Ingrid Boyum stood tall in the net by making 10 saves for the Midshipmen, who outshot the Eagles (40-34) and won the draw controls (18-14).

“I guess you could just say that coming out of the half, Boston College was hungry for it,” Larkin said. “You know, going into halftime down by three isn’t exactly where you want to be. I think they just came off the first draw super hungry. We fought really hard until the end, it’s just sometimes your hardest fight isn’t enough.”

Boston College raced out to an early 3-1 lead, but Navy was not fazed, which has been the case throughout this postseason run. Larkin scored unassisted off a restart then point-blank from the doorstep to spark a 3-0 run that gave Navy its first lead.

Jenna Collins made a great look off a free position, finding Larkin wide open on the crease, one-on-one with the goalie. Freshman midfielder Kayla Harris leaped and reached high to snare a pass from Young and used a quick stick to score into an empty net to put Navy ahead, 4-3, at the 17:40 mark.

Weeks retied the score with a quick-stick shot of her own, but Navy responded with a 4-0 run over the span of 10 minutes to take an 8-4 lead. Julia Collins scored unassisted with a strong move down the right alley and a nice bounce shot then assisted O’Donnell, who crashed the crease hard and scored with a back-handed flip.

Larkin scored unassisted following a restart for the second time in the game and Andie O’Sullivan made a tremendous individual move to get open out front for a hard sidearm shot from just inside the 8-meter arc, and suddenly the Mids had a four-goal lead with 6:35 remaining.

“A lot of it was draw controls. We were getting a lot of draw controls and ground balls and that was critical,” Timchal said of the strong first half by her squad.

Apuzzo found Schurr cutting to the crease for a goal that stopped the Navy onslaught. Larkin restored the advantage to four goals by blowing past her defender and scoring with a sidearm shot, but Kent worked her way to the front of the cage for a goal that made it 9-6 at halftime.

Young appeared to score a goal at the final buzzer, but officials ruled the ball crossed the goal plane after time expired. That shot, which found the back of the net about two seconds too late, would loom large at the end.

Goalie Zoe Ochoa kept Boston College within striking distance by making nine saves, several of the spectacular variety, in the first half as Navy got off 26 shots.

“So basically Acacia was not too happy with our performance and neither were we,” Weeks said when asked what was said at intermission. “We broke up into our sections, being offense and defense, and kind of went over our strengths, like what got us here.”

Boston College scored two goals in the final 3:30 of the first half and carried that momentum into the second half. Weeks scored a goal and assisted on three others as the Eagles began the half by scoring five straight times to take an 11-9 lead.

Walker found something by positioning Weeks just to the right of the goal and facing the field so she could find cutters with clear vision and she proceeded to deal off three consecutive assists. Kent scored two of of those goals off well-timed cuts into open space out front.

“We made a slight adjustment. We’ve been practicing sort of an inverted version of our motion where we put Kenzie or Same inside to separate the gaps of the zone then put Kate in a position to be able to feed,” Walker said.

Meg O’Donnell took a pass from O’Sullivan and scored from right on top of the goal to halt the BC run and get Navy within one at 11-10. However, Apuzzo beat defender Blake Smith from behind with a determined move and Kent scored her fifth goal of the game to give the Eagles their largest lead, 13-10 at 19:31.

Boston College scored on its first seven shots of the second half, which was a far cry from the first half when it was shooting right at Boyum or missing the cage completely.

“We were shooting horribly in the first half, and shooting has been our thing all year,” Walker said. “They were just turning and shooting, they weren’t actually turning and looking.”

Larkin and Jenna Collins scored for Navy while Apuzzo and Dempsey Arsenault promptly answered for Boston College with the back-and-forth trading of goals not changing the margin. The Midshipmen still trailed by three, 15-12, with 15:25 remaining and desperately needed to make a run.