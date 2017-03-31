Time at Navy spurred Army women's lacrosse coach Skiera

In 2006, Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk made a bold move by elevating women's lacrosse to varsity status. Gladchuk then pulled off a coup by landing Cindy Timchal, the sport's most successful coach, to lead the program in its infancy.
Timchal, who directed Maryland to eight national championships, quickly transformed Navy into a top-flight program. The Midshipmen have compiled a 144-41 record, captured four Patriot League championships and made four NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 varsity seasons.
Army West Point saw the success its archrival enjoyed in the sport and decided to follow suit. Athletic director Eugene "Boo" Corrigan announced in February, 2016 that Army would field a varsity women's lacrosse program and he proceeded to employ the same template established by Navy.
"Give Chet Gladchuk credit for recognizing the value of having a women's lacrosse program," Timchal said. "It was time for the service academies to add women's lacrosse. For Army to start a program is a real plus for the sport. Air Force should be next."
Hiring the right head coach is a crucial component of launching a new program and Corrigan selected Kristen Waagbo, an All-American player at Duke University with extensive experience as a Division I assistant.
Perhaps the most important item on Waagbo's resume was that she spent four years under Timchal at Navy during the formative stages of the program. Waagbo was at Annapolis in 2008 when the Midshipmen made their debut as a varsity program. After spending one year at the University of California-Davis, Waagbo returned and helped Navy earn consecutive automatic berths in the NCAA Tournament.
"I was there during the inaugural season and I was there when Navy became the dominant program in the Patriot League," said Waagbo, who now goes by her married name of Skiera. "Navy had a lot of success from the outset and Cindy made building a program look kind of easy."
Working hand-in-hand with a legendary coach on a daily basis was the best part of Skiera's time at Navy. Timchal had previously built Northwestern from the ground up and made Maryland the dominant program in Division I.
"I picked up so many little things in terms of organization, recruiting and on-field coaching," Skiera said. "I'd say the most important thing I learned from Cindy was how much time needed to be spent on recruiting. She was relentless on the recruiting trail and really knew how to sell the Naval Academy."
After becoming head coach at Army, Skiera thought about Timchal's approach to coaching at a service academy.
"Cindy is also an unbelievable motivator. She is really good at gauging what the team needs at certain points in a season," Skiera said. "Cindy recognized the demands placed up on the players in terms of their day-to-day activities. She knew it was critical to be as time efficient as possible."
Skiera left Navy to return to her alma mater, serving as the top assistant under Kerstin Kimel from 2012 through 2014. She was not looking to leave Duke, a perennial Top 10 program with seven Final Four berths under its belt.
However, after Duke lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Skiera received a call from a mentor recommending she consider the Army opening. Samantha Sparks Ekstrand, a high-powered attorney who played lacrosse at Dartmouth and served as a volunteer assistant at Duke, had spoken to Corrigan about what he was looking for in a candidate.
"I think you would be the best fit for that job," Ekstrand told Skiera.
"So I went into Coach Kimel's office and told her I thought I should pursue this opportunity," Skiera recalled. "It was like the stars had aligned because Kerstin had just listened to a voicemail from a member of the Army search party saying they wanted to talk to me."
Overseeing a start-up program is a tall order for a first-year head coach so Skiera had to think long and hard about whether she wanted to undertake such a challenge. Interacting with the midshipmen at the Naval Academy helped with the decision.
"My experience at Navy is what intrigued me about the Army job. Spending four years at a service academy made me realize why those institutions are so special," she said. "One of the things I cherished the most at Navy was lining up alongside the players for the national anthem and seeing how much pride they had in serving their country.
"I also loved that we recruited kids who were not only highly intelligent, but also super tough. I like coaching that brand of athlete," Skiera added.
Timchal believes Skiera got the Army job on her own merits and not because she had been at Navy when it implemented women's lacrosse.
"Kristen Waagbo was hired because she was one of the top potential candidates. She paid her dues as an assistant and deserved a head coaching job," Timchal said. "Having the service academy experience merely enhanced her resume because she had some knowledge of what it takes to build a program at a place like this."
Army, like Navy, fielded a solid club program that provided the foundation for building the varsity. Skiera, like Timchal, coached the club team for one season in order to evaluate the available talent.
A dozen holdovers from the club program helped Army make the transition to varsity competition in 2016. That number is down to seven, but almost all of the juniors and seniors that began their careers as club players are key contributors.
"It was such a blessing that so many solid players were already here at West Point. I told the club players how important they would be with regard to leading the underclassmen," Skiera said.
Navy enjoyed immediate success at the varsity level, compiling a 13-4 record and reaching the Patriot League Tournament semifinals in its inaugural season. It has been more of a struggle for Army, which went 5-12 in 2016 and is 4-7 this season. The Black Knights are winless against Patriot League competition, going 0-9 a year ago and getting off to an 0-3 start this spring.
"I think college lacrosse is so much more competitive these days. Every Patriot League program has improved and the addition of Navy was a big reason for that," Skiera said.
Army has been competitive — losing three non-conference contests by one goal and all three league games by four or three goals. Sophomores and freshmen make up the bulk of the Black Knights roster and they still need to grow up.
"Youth and inexperience have definitely been an issue in those close games. We've been right there and haven't been able to finish," Skiera said. "We have to get accustomed to being in position to win and need to be able to execute in the critical moments."
Army has been a bit hampered in recruiting by picking up with prospects late in the process. In this era of college lacrosse, schools begin contacting youngsters at the start of high school.
"We've been forced to find late bloomers, juniors and seniors who were not committed elsewhere. So we've had to work harder and cast a wider net," Skiera said. "Next year will be first class that we recruited under a normal timeline."
Many local lacrosse fans will remember Kristen Waagbo as one of the greatest players to come out of Mount Hebron, which was a national power for a period of time. Skiera has returned to her roots and has been recruiting Maryland hard since taking over at Army.
"We need to be able to recruit all the traditional hotbeds such as Baltimore, Howard and Anne Arundel counties," Skiera said. "I'm really excited about the interest young players have shown in Army women's lacrosse."
Timchal and Skiera are still close despite the fact they are now archrivals. Timchal attended Skiera's wedding in October and the two still speak on a regular basis.
"Cindy and I have remained extremely friendly. We text and chat all the time. I absolutely adore Cindy and her friendship," Skiera said.
Up until two years ago, Navy was the only service academy that offered women's lacrosse. Now Army provides competition for a relatively small pool of prospects talented enough to play Division I and also agreeable to the post-graduate military obligation.
"I was never concerned about Army impacting our recruiting. What we have to offer at Navy speaks volumes. We have an unmatched location, top-notch facilities and a proven program," Timchal said. "Navy set the standard for women's lacrosse at a service academy. We were the trendsetters."
That being said, Timchal has no doubt that Army West Point will attract the caliber of players necessary to succceed in the Patriot League and beyond.
"It's just a matter of time until Army gets it going. They just need to land some good recruits and Kristen is just the person to do that," Timchal said.
On Saturday, Navy will host Army in women's lacrosse for the first time. The Midshipmen won last year's inaugural meeting, 11-5, in West Point.
"It's a wonderful opportunity because at Navy that is the rivalry. All the other teams had that rivalry and women's lacrosse did not," Timchal said. "To be able to battle Army is very exciting for our players. To have the opportunity to compete in this rivalry is really special."
Skiera expects to have 50 family and friends in attendance when the Mids and Black Knights square off in Annapolis. She can't wait for Army to secure its first victory over Navy and is eager to see the rivalry blossom over time.
"It's an unbelievable opportunity to be part of this historic rivalry. It's really neat to see Army and Navy playing against each other in women's lacrosse," she said."I feel so fortunate to be leading Army onto the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the first time in history. We're attacking Saturday with unbelievable optimism and tremendous pride."