Time at Navy spurred Army women's lacrosse coach Skiera

In 2006, Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk made a bold move by elevating women's lacrosse to varsity status. Gladchuk then pulled off a coup by landing Cindy Timchal, the sport's most successful coach, to lead the program in its infancy.

Timchal, who directed Maryland to eight national championships, quickly transformed Navy into a top-flight program. The Midshipmen have compiled a 144-41 record, captured four Patriot League championships and made four NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 varsity seasons.

Army West Point saw the success its archrival enjoyed in the sport and decided to follow suit. Athletic director Eugene "Boo" Corrigan announced in February, 2016 that Army would field a varsity women's lacrosse program and he proceeded to employ the same template established by Navy.

"Give Chet Gladchuk credit for recognizing the value of having a women's lacrosse program," Timchal said. "It was time for the service academies to add women's lacrosse. For Army to start a program is a real plus for the sport. Air Force should be next."

Hiring the right head coach is a crucial component of launching a new program and Corrigan selected Kristen Waagbo, an All-American player at Duke University with extensive experience as a Division I assistant.

Perhaps the most important item on Waagbo's resume was that she spent four years under Timchal at Navy during the formative stages of the program. Waagbo was at Annapolis in 2008 when the Midshipmen made their debut as a varsity program. After spending one year at the University of California-Davis, Waagbo returned and helped Navy earn consecutive automatic berths in the NCAA Tournament.

"I was there during the inaugural season and I was there when Navy became the dominant program in the Patriot League," said Waagbo, who now goes by her married name of Skiera. "Navy had a lot of success from the outset and Cindy made building a program look kind of easy."

Working hand-in-hand with a legendary coach on a daily basis was the best part of Skiera's time at Navy. Timchal had previously built Northwestern from the ground up and made Maryland the dominant program in Division I.

"I picked up so many little things in terms of organization, recruiting and on-field coaching," Skiera said. "I'd say the most important thing I learned from Cindy was how much time needed to be spent on recruiting. She was relentless on the recruiting trail and really knew how to sell the Naval Academy."

After becoming head coach at Army, Skiera thought about Timchal's approach to coaching at a service academy.

"Cindy is also an unbelievable motivator. She is really good at gauging what the team needs at certain points in a season," Skiera said. "Cindy recognized the demands placed up on the players in terms of their day-to-day activities. She knew it was critical to be as time efficient as possible."

Skiera left Navy to return to her alma mater, serving as the top assistant under Kerstin Kimel from 2012 through 2014. She was not looking to leave Duke, a perennial Top 10 program with seven Final Four berths under its belt.

However, after Duke lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Skiera received a call from a mentor recommending she consider the Army opening. Samantha Sparks Ekstrand, a high-powered attorney who played lacrosse at Dartmouth and served as a volunteer assistant at Duke, had spoken to Corrigan about what he was looking for in a candidate.

"I think you would be the best fit for that job," Ekstrand told Skiera.

"So I went into Coach Kimel's office and told her I thought I should pursue this opportunity," Skiera recalled. "It was like the stars had aligned because Kerstin had just listened to a voicemail from a member of the Army search party saying they wanted to talk to me."

Overseeing a start-up program is a tall order for a first-year head coach so Skiera had to think long and hard about whether she wanted to undertake such a challenge. Interacting with the midshipmen at the Naval Academy helped with the decision.

"My experience at Navy is what intrigued me about the Army job. Spending four years at a service academy made me realize why those institutions are so special," she said. "One of the things I cherished the most at Navy was lining up alongside the players for the national anthem and seeing how much pride they had in serving their country.

"I also loved that we recruited kids who were not only highly intelligent, but also super tough. I like coaching that brand of athlete," Skiera added.

Timchal believes Skiera got the Army job on her own merits and not because she had been at Navy when it implemented women's lacrosse.

"Kristen Waagbo was hired because she was one of the top potential candidates. She paid her dues as an assistant and deserved a head coaching job," Timchal said. "Having the service academy experience merely enhanced her resume because she had some knowledge of what it takes to build a program at a place like this."

Army, like Navy, fielded a solid club program that provided the foundation for building the varsity. Skiera, like Timchal, coached the club team for one season in order to evaluate the available talent.

A dozen holdovers from the club program helped Army make the transition to varsity competition in 2016. That number is down to seven, but almost all of the juniors and seniors that began their careers as club players are key contributors.

"It was such a blessing that so many solid players were already here at West Point. I told the club players how important they would be with regard to leading the underclassmen," Skiera said.

Navy enjoyed immediate success at the varsity level, compiling a 13-4 record and reaching the Patriot League Tournament semifinals in its inaugural season. It has been more of a struggle for Army, which went 5-12 in 2016 and is 4-7 this season. The Black Knights are winless against Patriot League competition, going 0-9 a year ago and getting off to an 0-3 start this spring.

"I think college lacrosse is so much more competitive these days. Every Patriot League program has improved and the addition of Navy was a big reason for that," Skiera said.

Army has been competitive — losing three non-conference contests by one goal and all three league games by four or three goals. Sophomores and freshmen make up the bulk of the Black Knights roster and they still need to grow up.