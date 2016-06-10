Chesapeake attackman Mundorf regaining elite form

Brendan Mundorf once was the most dangerous attackman in Major League Lacrosse. During an eight-year stint with the Denver Outlaws, the Ellicott City native amassed 347 points while befuddling defenders with his versatility as a dodger, shooter and playmaker.

Mundorf was a five-time All-Star selection and the MLL MVP in 2012. The Mount St. Joseph graduate was selected to the United States national team for three successive Federation of International Lacrosse World Championships (2006, 2010, 2014).

Unfortunately for Mundorf, his professional career changed dramatically in June 2014 when he sustained a knee injury. He put off surgery in order to play for Team USA in the world championships held in Denver that summer, but knew a time of reckoning was coming.

"I knew before the world games that I had a severe injury and I probably wasn't going to be able to play for a while," Mundorf said this week.

Mundorf underwent microfracture surgery in December 2014 and wound up not playing competitive lacrosse for more than a year. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound left-hander had hoped to rejoin the Chesapeake Bayhawks at some point last season, but realized the knee needed more time to properly heal.

"There is not a true cure for the type of injury I had. Surgery doesn't necessarily fix the problem. It improves the situation by creating scar tissue that can build up, but time is the only true healer," Mundorf said. "There was a time when I thought I might be able to play MLL, but decided not to rush things. Instead of coming back too early, I felt it was in my best interest to give my body a full year to recover."

Mundorf is back playing with the Bayhawks and gradually rounding back into form. The UMBC product admittedly struggled in the opener against Atlanta, managing only a goal and an assist. However, he has gotten better with each contest and notched a hat trick last Friday night to key a 12-8 victory over Charlotte.

"I see Brendan getting healthier, growing stronger every week," Chesapeake coach Brian Reese said. "Last week, I thought Brendan dodged more than he has been. Early in the season, he was content to play off-ball most of the time."

Reese coached Mundorf in Denver and saw the attackman at the top of his game. He was a handful in those days, using a unique combination of quickness and power to dodge past defenders.

"Brendan was the total package. He could do it all – power dodge, speed dodge, break down guys one-on-one to draw the slide and dish. He was hard to stop because he was so versatile," Reese said.

Mundorf began his rehabilitation by swimming then graduated to running on the elliptical machine and doing other non-impact exercises. He was not able to perform full-on sprinting until almost a year after the surgery.

"I wish I could have started running earlier than that, but it was still painful," he said.

Mundorf was asked if there was a time when he worried he would not be able to play again this season.

"I told the Bayhawks I was committed to playing, but I did ask to see how my body reacted to increasing amounts of training," he said. "I had to make sure I could get back to a certain level of fitness."

Following a year layoff, Mundorf admits the skills were somewhat rusty and the overall speed of the game was a shock to the system. He scored four goals against Denver on May 21.

"I don't feel like my old self at all. I'm not completely back, but every week I do something that makes me feel better about things," he said. "The game is beginning to slow down and I'm starting to play at a fast pace again."

At the age of 31 and after 10 years in the league, Mundorf may never again be the explosive dodger he once was. He talked about losing some of the fast-twitch muscles that were responsible for an ability to blow past defenders.

"I've had to change my game and learn a different role. I'm playing off-ball a bit more," Mundorf said. "I still comfortable operating as the quarterback of the offense. I know how the ball needs to move in terms of our sets."

Reese said the great ones in Major League Lacrosse learn how to adjust to age and injury by doing different things to be effective.

"Brendan isn't carrying the ball as much as in the past, but he can still shoot the ball as well as anyone in the league," Reese said. "I think Brendan has became a real student of the game and figured out different ways to score."

Mundorf still lives in Howard County and works full-time for the family-owned M&M Sediment Control and Contracting. He also operates Bitmore Lacrosse Club and Mundorf Lacrosse, which conducts camps and clinics.

RATTLERS @ BAYHAWKS

Tonight, 7:30, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium