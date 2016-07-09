Walters scores twice in all-star game

Josh Hawkins had three goals and an assist and the Chesapeake Bayhawks' Joe Walters had two goals and three assists to lead Team Riptide to a 21-20 win over Team Rolling Thunder in the Major League Lacrosse All-Star game on Saturday in Fullerton, California. Ned Crotty had four goals for Team Rolling Thunder and goalkeeper Scott Rodgers of the Ohio Machine was named the Most Valuable Player.

The Bayhawks had two other representatives, with midfielder Matt Abbott and goalkeeper Brian Phipps (Severn School) playing for Team Rolling Thunder. Abbott finished with a goal and an assist.