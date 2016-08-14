Ohio, Denver advance to MLL title game

The Ohio Machine and Denver Outlaws have advanced to the Major League Lacrosse championship game following victories in the semifinals. The Denver Outlaws became the first team to advance with a 20-17 victory over the New York Lizards in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Ohio Machine clinched their spot in the Championship Game with a 16-10 victory over the Charlotte Hounds in Blaine, Minnesota.

Mike Bocklet led the Outlaws with eight points off four goals and four assists as he played at his Alma mater, Fairfield University. Jeremy Sieverts added six points while Matt Kavanagh added five goals. Rookie goalkeeper Jack Kelly was named the Coca-Cola Player of the Game. The Denver Outlaws have won seven straight.

John Grant Jr. led the Machine with nine points off six goals and three assists while Marcus Holman added six points. Grant was named the Coca-Cola Player of the Game for his performance.

The Ohio Machine will play the Denver Outlaws at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at Kennesaw State University on Saturday at 7 p.m. This marks the third consecutive year that the MLL Champions will raise the Steinfeld Trophy in Atlanta.