Bayhawks' Donovan attacks with confidence

A big reason why the Chesapeake Bayhawks were willing to part with high-scoring attackman Drew Westervelt was because management was confident a solid replacement was waiting in the wings.

Matt Donovan, who showed plenty of promise as a rookie, was due to come off the physically unable to perform list the same week as the trading deadline, which is why Bayhawks president Dave Cottle and head coach Brian Reese were comfortable pulling the trigger on dealing Westervelt to the New York Lizards.

"We saw enough of Matt last season to have confidence he could be a successful attackman in this league," Reese said. "Matt was a player we had been counting on going into the season so we were disappointed when he got injured. Fortunately, the timing worked out that Matt became available around the same time we were considering the trade for Drew."

Chesapeake chose Donovan with the 18th overall round pick in the 2015 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft. The Cornell University graduate played in eight games last season, splitting time between attack and midfield. He caught the coaching staff's notice in one particular game while operating behind the cage with Westervelt and Ben Rubeor on the wings.

"We inverted Matt quite a bit last year and he proved he could play that X position (behind goal), carrying the ball and being a playmaker," Reese said. "He's got great vision and an explosive first step. He can beat defenders off the dodge while keeping his head up looking for the open man."

Cottle and Reese thought enough of Donovan's potential to place him on Chesapeake's 12-man protected list for the MLL Expansion Draft. "That was pretty cool from my point of view," Donovan said.

Donovan resides in San Francisco and works full-time as Director of Coaching and Player Development for Team NorCal Lacrosse. He suffered a shoulder injury while playing basketball in December and was still undergoing rehabilitation when the Major League Lacrosse season began on May 2.

"It's no fun to start the season on the PUP. It was really frustrating in fact. I'm very fortunate the Bayhawks had faith in my ability and saw a role for me on this team," Donovan said. "I didn't want to come back prematurely and suffer a setback. I wanted to make sure I was completely healthy and totally trusted my body."

Chesapeake management did not push the 24-year-old to return sooner than he felt comfortable, which he appreciated.

"From day one, the Bayhawks have been nothing but first class. It's an honor to be part of such a quality organization," said Donovan, who sat out the first eight games.

Donovan was activated for a Thursday night road game against the Ohio Machine and responded with a hat trick. The 6-foot, 180-pounder scored a career-high four goals last Saturday night in Chesapeake's come-from-behind victory over the Florida Launch.

"Matt is the type of player who makes everyone around him better," Reese said. "I think Matt is a really underrated dodger, but he's also very good at getting open off-ball."

Donovan scored three of his goals in the fourth quarter as the Bayhawks rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Blaze, 14-13. Interestingly, the second-year professional now has eight goals and zero assists in three games since returning to the Bayhawks despite playing the attack position normally associated with feeding others.

"I think my strength is dodging to the goal and distributing, but in this league teams don't slide too much," Donovan said. "When you're part of an offense that has as much talent as we do, you can just give the ball up then cut to the open spot. I've been the beneficiary of a bunch of great passes from my teammates."

Donovan, a former resident of Morristown, New Jersey, was thrust into offensive quarterback role as a freshman at Cornell after returning first team All-American Rob Pannell went down with a season-ending injury in the second game. The Seton Hall Prep product led the Big Red with 32 points and became the fifth player in program history to earn Ivy League Rookie of the Year.

Pannell returned for a fifth season of eligibility in 2013 and shared the job of playmaker working from behind the net with Donovan, who had another solid season with 35 points. Pannell, who plays professionally for the New York Lizards, is the 2013 Tewaaraton Award winner and second-leading scorer in Division I history with 354 career points.

"What I learned from Rob Pannell was how to prepare for games. Rob was extremely dedicated and an incredibly hard worker," Donovan said. "My first couple years at Cornell, I didn't follow Rob around, he followed me around to make sure I was doing things right."

Donovan was named honorable mention All-American as both a junior and senior after amassing 58 and 64 points, respectively. He ranks fourth all-time in Cornell lacrosse history with 189 career points.

"I was blessed to start every game of my career at Cornell and by playing the X attack spot I often had to go against the other team's top defenseman," Donovan said. "I think that prepared me well for the MLL because that caliber of defenseman is all you see at this level."

Donovan admits to being somewhat wide-eyed upon joining the Bayhawks and suddenly playing alongside such all-time greats as Matt Danowski and Joe Walters, players he grew up idolozing as a youngster.

"I learned real quickly that the pro game is a lot different than what I'd become accustomed to in college," Donovan said. "In Division I, everything is so structured in terms of the offensive schemes and defensive slide packages. At this level, things are more wide-open and there are a lot of one-on-one matchups. Players are a lot faster and the ball moves a lot quicker because the stickwork is incredible."

Donovan, who still is not sure whether or not surgery will be required to repair the labrum problem in his shoulder, laughed when told Chesapeake's current three-game winning streak coincides with his being activated from injured reserve.

"It's awesome that we're winning, but I definitely would not credit that to myself," he said. "This team has made a lot of key additions lately and I'm just one small part of the equation."

BLAZE @ BAYHAWKS

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Of note: Fan appreciation night. Visit majorleaguelacrosse.com for information.