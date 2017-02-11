Starting attack totals 15 points as No. 2 Maryland beats Navy, 15-12

Maryland head coach John Tillman said in preseason that it was comforting to have three returning starters on attack. Matt Rambo, Dylan Maltz and Colin Heacock have played a lot of lacrosse and scored a bunch of points during their careers.

That attack unit showed it could be a force to be reckoned with this season during Saturday’s game against Navy.

Heacock, Maltz and Rambo combined for 15 points as the second-ranked Terrapins opened their season by beating the Midshipmen, 15-12, before an announced 3,226 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“Obviously, I’m really proud and happy for our guys to come into a really tough place to play and win a historically tough game against what I think is a great team,” Tillman said.

Rambo matched a career-high with six points on three goals and three assists to lead the way for Maryland, which has now won 24 straight season openers. Heacock contributed two goals and three assists while Maltz scored a game-high four goals for the Terrapins, who have won eight consecutive meetings with the Midshipmen.

“All three of those guys are really experienced and play well together. Rambo and Heacock work really well together,” Navy All-American defenseman Chris Fennell said. “It seems like every time you make a mistake they capitalize on it. They’re a very fundamentally sound unit. They do a good job of capitalizing on mistakes and we made a lot today.”

Heacock, a Boys’ Latin graduate who also established a career-high for points, said the starting attack is extremely close-knit.

“I think our relationship off the field helps. I live with Rambo and Maltz lives right down the street,” Heacock said. “We’re always hanging out and I think the chemistry we have off the field benefits us on the field.

Rambo is a four-year starter who now ranks 14th all-time at Maryland with 176 career points. Maltz has been a starter ever since transferring from Syracuse following his freshman season. Heacock has played in 55 career games and amassed 89 career points, moving to attack last year after playing midfield as a freshman and sophomore.

Tillman was impressed by the leadership his all-senior attack showed on Saturday. Maryland was more methodical on offense in the second half and that made a difference.

“Certainly the attack put up some big numbers for us today. I credit our older players with getting us organized on offense. They showed great, great leadership and experience,” Tillman said.

“We had some quick possessions early in the game. I thought our older players did a good job of recognizing that we needed to play a little slower at times. When we did that we gave our defense a rest. I really liked the fact that they recognized that we had to be smarter with our choices,” Tillman added.

Senior Dan Morris made 12 saves in his first career start in goal for Maryland, which won despite being beaten badly on faceoffs (21-9) and also losing the ground ball battle (37-31).

“I thought Danny Morris was really good today in his first start. He made some huge plays and bailed us out a few times when things broke down,” Tillman said. “It’s not surprising because Danny has worked really hard and we all have a lot of confidence in him. I think he’s going to have a really good year.”

Junior long stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt had a strong all-around game for the Terps, getting a goal and an assist to go along with six ground balls and three caused turnovers. Neufeldt flashed some slick stickwork while routinely clearing the ball himself.

Sophomore close defenseman Curtis Corley made an impact in his first career start, shutting out Navy’s top attackman Jack Ray. Corley did a good job of muscling up on the 6-foot-6, 261-pound junior.

“I thought Coach (Kevin) Conry had the right game plan and the right matchup,” Tillman said in reference to his defensive coordinator. “Ray is so physically imposing. He can get leverage on you and drive to the goal. Curtis is, pound-for-pound, our strongest guy and is really competitive.”

Sophomore attackman Ryan Wade scored four goals and dished off three assists to lead No. 11 Navy (0-2), which was playing four days after dropping its opener at Johns Hopkins. Senior midfielder Colin Flounlacker had a goal and three assists for the Midshipmen, who committed 13 turnovers and made numerous other mental mistakes.

Head coach Rick Sowell noted that Maryland scored a fastbreak goal after two Navy players failed to scoop a ground ball on the offensive end. The Terrapins got another transition goal after the Mids were whistled for being offsides.

“You have to give them credit. They were able to take advantage of those opportunities and we didn’t,” Sowell said. “I think that was the tale of the game. We just had too many missed opportunities.”

Brady Dove (Kent Island) set a single-game school record by winning 21 faceoffs for Navy, which could not capitalize on the extra possessions the senior standout provided. Dove broke the previous mark of 20, which was shared by Chris Pieczonka (2004) and Dan Sullivan (1995).

“Brady has been locked in from the beginning of the season. He’s gotten off to a tremendous start,” Sowell said. “What can I say except he’s been a heck of a faceoff guy for three-plus years. He’s had an outstanding career.”

Freshman goalkeeper Ryan Kern recorded nine saves for Navy, which will try to get into the win column next Saturday at Delaware. Kern did not make a stop during the third quarter when Maryland scored five goals.

“That third quarter is when it kind of slipped away from us. They went on a little run to get up four,” Sowell said.

Freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt scored his first collegiate goal with one-tenth of a second remaining to give Maryland a 6-5 halftime lead. Bernhardt slipped inside and fired a left-handed shot from five yards out.

Rambo assisted on three straight goals as Maryland used a 4-0 run to take a 10-6 lead midway through the third quarter. Hill got wide-open on the crease for a goal and Wade scored a difficult goal after snagging a rebound and shooting while diving over the crease as Navy got back within two.

However, the Midshipmen once again gave up a goal in the final seconds of a period as a turnover led to an assisted tally by Heacock, who drove hard to the cage and beat defenseman Hiram Carter to make it 11-8 after three.

“I think those late, end-of-quarter goals were huge for momentum,” Tillman said.

Rambo scored two goals as Maryland opened the fourth quarter with 3-0 run to take its largest lead of the game, 14-8 with 9:42 remaining. Rambo took a feed from Heacock and beat his man from behind the goal then blasted a left-handed laser into the top corner from the wing. Maltz then scored just 10 seconds later on a point-blank shot off a feed from Neufeldt, who had scooped a ground ball off the faceoff.