Local notes: U.S. opens with romp in U19 world lacrosse

The United States bid for an eighth consecutive Federation of International Lacrosse Under-19 Men's World Championship got off to a rousing start with a 12-5 victory over host Canada on Thursday.

The U.S. dominated possession early and jumped to a 3-0 lead with two of the goals coming from Simon Mathias. Mathias, who recently completed his freshman year at the University of Pennsylvania, was one of the last players named to the U.S. team, joining the team prior to its June training weekend as an injury replacement for Drew Supinski.

After Canada finally got on the board more than 17 minutes into the game on a rebound shot by Tanner Cook, the U.S. ripped off five straight goals, including back-to-back goals by Ryan Conrad at the start of the second quarter, to stretch its lead to 8-1. Canada's Tre Leclaire scored the final goal of the half to make it 8-2 at the break.

Canada controlled the ball for much of the third quarter, but U.S. goalie Willie Klan came up with four stops in the quarter, allowing the Canadians to score just twice and cut only one goal off the U.S. advantage.

Timmy Kelly led the U.S. offense with a hat trick and Mathias also had three points on two goals and an assist. Conrad and Michael Sowers each added a pair of goals as well. Klan went the distance in goal and finished with eight saves.

Leclaire led Canada with two points on one goal and one assist. Caelahn Bullen played the first half in goal for Canada and made five saves while allowing eight goals. Kyle Hebert played the second half and made four saves while allowing four goals.

Justin Inacio took all 18 draws for Canada and won nine. Austin Henningsen was 6-for-12 and Christian Feliziani was 3-of-6 for the U.S.

Team USA returns to action on Saturday with a game against Australia at 7 p.m. All games in the FIL U19 World Championship are being streamed live at sportscanada.tv/2016worldlax.

SUMMER LEAGUE CORRECTION: Due to inaccurate score posted to the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department website, the current record of Harris & Sons was incorrectly reported in Friday's edition of The Capital.

Harris & Sons defeated Young Boys 69-63 on Tuesday night and remains one of two unbeaten teams in the Annapolis Summer League with a 6-0 mark.

NAVY HEAVYWEIGHT ROWING: The Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) Board of Stewards announced recently that 14 members of the Navy heavyweight rowing team were named to the organization's fourth-annual All-Academic Team. Recent graduates Michael Hamp, Tim Tracey, Alejandro Fernandez, Chris Lent and Christian Mellos, and rising senior Scott Gibson led the group of 14 honorees as they each have garnered the accolade multiple times.

First-time honorees included Ethan Dalton, Ben Dunphy, Charlie Linder, Parker Novakovic, Jack Ogden, Klaus Payne, Nick Street and Eli Wood.

NAVY LIGHTWEIGHT ROWING: Eight members of the Navy lightweight rowing team were announced recently by the Intercollegiate Rowing Association as honorees on the 2016 IRA All-Academic Team. May graduates Thomas Coffin, Nick Skeen and Stephen Walsh, as well as rising seniors Patrick Leech, Michael Pentaleri and Matthew Walsh and rising juniors Hank Forsythe and Sam Haber all garnered the national accolade.

To qualify for the All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.35 or higher, completed one full year at their institution (freshmen and first-year transfers are not eligible), be an institutional letter winner and competed at the 2016 IRA National Championship Regatta.

NAVY WOMEN'S SOCCER: The 2016 Navy women's soccer 20-match schedule will feature a rigorous 11-game nonconference slate that features three NCAA Tournament participants to help prepare the Mids for Patriot League play, which was announced by 24th-year head coach Carin Gabarra on Friday.

Tickets for the 2016 soccer season are now on sale. Individual game tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Groups of 20 or more can purchase tickets at the group rate of $5 per ticket by calling 410-293-8791 or 410-293-8743.

Navy finished 2015 with an overall record of 11-7-4, earning a spot in the Patriot League Tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons with a 3-2-4 conference mark. The Mids return 19 letterwinners, nine of which were in the starting lineup last year.

MARYLAND FOOTBALL: Maryland senior cornerback William Likely has been named to the 2016 preseason Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, it was announced on Friday.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the National Defensive Player of the Year by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Likely, who was also named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Tuesday, has been a First Team All-Big Ten standout at defensive back for the Terps in each of the last two seasons. The cornerback registered 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and led the team with 11 pass breakups as a junior in 2015.

As a sophomore in 2014, Likely posted 83 tackles (66 solo), tied for the conference-lead in interceptions (6) and tied for the FBS lead by returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. The Belle Glade, Florida native also tied for first in the Big Ten with 15 passes defensed.

MARYLAND BASEBALL: Maryland baseball head coach John Szefc announced the promotion of Rob Vaughn to associate head coach and the addition of Ryan Fecteau as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Friday afternoon.

Vaughn is entering his fifth season at Maryland and has been a part of the most successful stretch in school history, leading an offense that has helped Maryland win 142 games and advance to consecutive NCAA Super Regionals in 2014 and 2015.

Fecteau comes to Maryland after a successful six-year stint at Bryant where he helped the Bulldogs win 226 games and achieve three berths in the NCAA Tournament. In 2016, Bryant won 47 contests, the most regular season wins of any team in the country, and earned a No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional, the highest seed in school and Northeast Conference history.