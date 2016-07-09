Lacrosse teams to inundate Annapolis for Naptown National Challenge

Annapolis takes center stage just as the summer boys lacrosse recruiting tournament circuit is winding down.

The Naptown National Challenge, scheduled for July 11-13, will pit 46 teams from 13 states in three age groups in an event that will feature title games played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium that will be broadcast nationally on Comcast Sports Network.

The three high school brackets, with participants coming from the graduating classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020, will square off in the finals at Navy on Wednesday. The Class of 2020 championship game is set to start at 4 p.m., the Class of 2019 at 6 p.m. and the final for the Class of 2018 is scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. under the lights.

To get to that point, the 46 teams will spread out across the Annapolis area to compete in high-level prep tournament lacrosse.

"Toward the end of last year, we wanted to see about taking advantage of the beautiful facility they have at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. So we started putting together the idea of this national tournament," said Matt Hogan, tournament director and owner of Hogan Lacrosse. "We made some calls to some of the contacts we have and within two weeks we sold out the registration."

Each class will be represented by 16 teams, with the exception of the 2020 class, which will have 14 teams.

On the first day, each team will play two games in pool play with four quarters of 10-minute running clock and NCAA rules, then will be seeded by a committee established by Hogan. On Day 2, the teams will compete three times in seeded tournament play, with four quarters of 12-minute running clock and NCAA rules. The two teams that remain unbeaten after the two days will play on Wednesday in a winner-take-all title game, again with four quarters of 12-minute running clock and NCAA rules.

"We wanted to hold to the standard of an elite tournament with elite teams. Every team should feel that they could come in here and win the tournament," Hogan said. "Broadcasting this on television is unique for a summer tournament, as is the opportunity to play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Plus, with there only being 16 teams, it is pretty exclusive."

Not only will the tournament be a memorable one for the players, but the local economy will get an added boost. Games will be played on four fields at each of Annapolis High School, South River High School and Kent Island High School.

In total, 120 games, all officiated by elite members of Champion Officials Group, will be contested over the three days when the only major sporting event being played will be the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday. Most of the out-of-state teams will be staying at one of the numerous hotels in the Annapolis area, while local restaurants in the Annapolis, Edgewater and Stevensville areas could be bombarded with famished high school students and their families.

"With teams from all over the country, it should bring a decent increase to the different hotels and restaurants in the area," Hogan said. "In other tournaments we've run, it was calculated that we had a $1.4 million impact on the area. That's not too bad for a three-day event."

The title sponsor for the tournament is New Balance, with the Chesapeake Bayhawks and HoganLax running the event.

Hogan said teams to look out for are 91NY in the 2020 class and the Annapolis Hawks in the 2018 class.

Hogan credited Bayhawks president Dave Cottle for making numerous contacts for the tournament, as well as helping to line up the broadcasting particulars.

"We are trying to fill up the commercial spots with our corporate sponsors. We really think this is going to be a special event," Hogan said. "Dave has been a huge help and a lot of this was his idea."