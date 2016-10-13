Griffin named to training team for World Cup

Brooke Griffin, a South River High and University of Maryland graduate, was among 25 players named by US Lacrosse on Thursday to the training team for the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women's World Cup, which will be held July 13-22 in Guildford, England.

The 2017 World Cup Training Team was selected from a 36-player pool following the first-ever Team USA Fall Classic, which welcomed Australia, Canada, England and the 2016 NCAA Division I champion North Carolina to the US Lacrosse headquarters on October 8-9. Team USA went undefeated, winning by a combined 79-29 score.

Griffin, an attacker and 2015 Maryland graduate, was one of six former members of the Maryland women's lacrosse team selected to 25-player team. Maryland is the most represented collegiate program on Team USA's training roster.

"With the amount of talent in the United States, we have the best pool of players looking ahead to the World Cup, but it's always a difficult task to narrow the roster," said U.S. Women's National Team coach Ricky Fried. "It's not about picking the best 25 players, but rather the right 25 that will give us the best team next summer."

The 2017 World Cup Training Team will compete in Florida next January at the Team USA Spring Premiere. Following the event, the final 18 players plus two alternates will be selected to represent the U.S. as the team goes for a third consecutive and eighth overall world title.