College roundup: Navy adds Messinger to women's lacrosse staff

Navy women's lacrosse head coach Cindy Timchal announced on Tuesday she has added Aly Messinger to her coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Messinger will focus on Navy's offensive attack and will have an active role in recruiting.

Messinger graduated from North Carolina in 2016 and finished third all-time in program history with 230 points (149 goals, 81 assists). She is a three-time All-America selection and a two-time All-ACC honoree. Messinger helped lead the Tar Heels to two National Championship titles (2013, '16), including being named the 2016 Most Outstanding Player.

Messinger has a strong background of coaching experience, serving as a coach for the Fever Lacrosse for two seasons. She has also worked as a camp counselor for North Carolina.