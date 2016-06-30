College Roundup: MPT plans special on late Brendan Looney

NAVY MEN'S LACROSSE: Maryland Public Television will air "Honor Man: Remember the Life & Legacy of Lt. SEAL Brendan Looney" three times over the course of the month of July. The half-hour documentary can be seen on July 4 at 11 p.m, following the broadcast of "A Capitol Fourth", as well as on July 5 at midnight and July 11 at 10:30 p.m.

The film, produced by DeMatha High School and narrated by CBS' James Brown, chronicles the life of Brendan Looney, a Navy SEAL who died in Afghanistan in 2010. The documentary takes a closer look at Looney's life journey and the legacy he has left - one of six children born to Kevin and Maureen Looney; an overachieving athlete at DeMatha HS; the difference he made as a member of the Navy lacrosse team (alongside his brothers) that played in the 2004 NCAA Championship Game; his friendship with his Navy roommate Travis Manion, who died in Iraq in 2007; his acceptance into the Navy SEALS, being named Honor Man as the top candidate in his class; his death; his burial at Arlington next to Travis Manion; the tremendous outpouring of grief following his death; as well as the tributes that continue today, almost six years after his passing.

NAVY WOMEN'S TRACK: The Mids placed 24 student-athletes to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.

In order to qualify for the league's honor roll, a student-athlete must have at least 3.20 grade-point average during the spring semester and participate in one of the Patriot League's winter or spring championship sports.

Recent graduate Morgan O'Connor headlines Navy's group as a four-time honoree and an Academic All-Patriot League member in both the indoor and outdoor season. O'Connor finished her academic career at the Academy with a 3.91 grade-point average while majoring in biochemistry. She was named to the Superintendent's List and Commandant's List seven times and finished 66th in Academic Order of Merit, fifth in Military Order of Merit and 39th in Overall Order of Merit.

NAVY MEN'S TRACK: Off the 211 Patriot League men's track and field student athletes recognized on the Academic Honor Roll, Navy recorded a league-high 38, which was announced by the league office.

Navy tallied 13 student-athletes with 4.00 grade-point averages during the spring semester. Rising seniors Chris Evans, Nate Gainey, Ryan Speir and Billy Walker, rising juniors Preston Custer and David Liedtka, rising sophomores Joe Bevilacqua, Nathaniel Graham, Major Henry, Michael Karls, Charles Oestreich, Stefano Pineda, and Benjamin Stewart achieved 4.0 GPAs this past spring at the Academy.

NAVY ROWING: The Navy women's rowing team had 26 student-athletes named to the sport's Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. It marks the highest number of Midshipmen ever named to the league honor roll in its 12 years of existence.

To be eligible for the spring Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring semester and participate in one of the Patriot League's winter or spring championship sports.

Navy had seven of the league's 26 student-athletes with 4.0 GPAs in the spring semester to lead the league. CoSIDA Academic All-American Rebecca Greenberg and Academic All-Patriot League Team member Julia Arthur highlight Navy's highest achievers. Olivia Czerewko, Sydney Frankenberg, Megan Hanson, Brianna Kaufmann and Madeline Reynolds round out the group of Mids, who posted a perfect grade-point average this spring.

NAVY WOMEN'S TENNIS: Nine members of the Navy women's tennis team have been named to the Patriot League Women's Tennis Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn at least a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring semester.

All three of Navy's seniors, Logan Antill, Sam Droop and Katie Porter, were named to the academic honor roll. Juniors Audrey Channell and Summer Ralston joined the three seniors on the list, as did freshmen Isabel Balsavage, Sabrina Jiang, Catalina Rico and Josie Rogers.

Antill, Navy's team captain, had a 3.80 grade-point average last semester and has been named to the honor roll for the second time in her career. She was named to the Naval Academy's Superintendent's List and Commandant's List in the spring. Antill graduated with a degree in international relations and received surface warfare as her service assignment. Antill was 9-11 in singles play and 6-6 in dual matches this season.

MARYLAND MEN'S BASKETBALL: The Maryland men's basketball team announced its 2016-17 non-conference schedule Thursday. The slate features home tilts against Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State in addition to a road test at Georgetown and a trip to the Barclay's Classic in Brooklyn.

Maryland begins competition with an exhibition on Nov. 5 against Catawba College before welcoming local foe American University on Nov. 11 in the Terps' home opener at XFINITY.

The rivalry resumes on Nov. 15 as the Terps make the short trip to Washington, D.C., for a battle with Georgetown at the Verizon Center in the second annual Gavitt Games. The Terps topped the Hoyas, 75-71, in the first meeting between the two storied programs in 42 years last season at XFINITY Center. Maryland leads Georgetown in the all-time series, 37-27. The Terps and the Hoyas played each other every season from 1947 to 1976.

Maryland will return to Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore for a second consecutive season as it caps its non-conference schedule with a matchup with Charlotte on Dec. 20.

Game times and television broadcast designations will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets will go on sale on July 6. Season tickets can be ordered online at umterps.com or by calling 800-462-TERP.

NAVY WOMEN'S GOLF: Four members of the Navy women's golf team were recently named to the Patriot League Women's Golf Academic Honor Roll. The four Midshipmen were among 28 student-athletes in the 10-member Patriot League to be named to the Honor Roll.

To be eligible for the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn at least a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring semester.

Recent graduate Renata Bucher was named to the Patriot League Women's Golf Academic Honor Roll for the fourth time in her career. Bucher graduated with a 3.84 GPA as an ocean engineering major.

Bucher ranked first among 1,088 classmates in the Class of 2016 in Military Order of Merit. She was named to the Naval Academy's Superintendent's List eight times and the Commandant's List eight times. She received Navy Pilot as her service assignment.

Bucher was a two-time team captain and ranked second on the team in 2015-16 with a scoring average of 81.3. She was Navy's top finisher at the Patriot League Championship for the third time in her career.