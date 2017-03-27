College Notebook: Bresnahan is secretary of defense for Florida lacrosse

Taylor Bresnahan became a University of Florida athletics fan as a youngster. That resulted from routinely visiting her grandparents home in Gainesville, the town where the school is located.

All the top Division I women's lacrosse programs recruited Bresnahan, but there was never any doubt about where she would wind up playing.

"I've been around Florida since I was little because my grandparents live right there. I absolutely love the Gators," Bresnahan said. "Florida has always been my number one school."

Florida head coach Amanda O'Leary sure is thankful for grandma and grandpa because Bresnahan has spent the past four years establishing herself as one of the best players in program history. The South River High graduate is a four-year starter who earned third team All-American honors as a junior and is on the Tewaaraton Award watch list as a senior.

"Taylor has started every single game of her career, which really says it all," O'Leary said. "Taylor came in here as a freshman and we had high expectations. She has certainly lived up to those expectations and exceeded them. We couldn't ask for more than what Taylor has given us. She is just an incredible lacrosse player."

Bresnahan is one of the top defenders at the Division I level, a powerfully-built player with an aggressive streak. The 5-foot-4 Edgewater resident is Florida's all-time leader in caused turnovers (77), ranks seventh in draw controls (79) and eighth in ground balls (87).

"If you're talking about defenders, there are not many out there better than Taylor. She is just a phenomenal player who is the complete package," O'Leary said. "Taylor has the mental aspect and the skill aspect, but what truly sets her apart is the toughness and physical presence. She plays much bigger and stronger than she looks."

That was evident when Bresnahan covered Carly Tellekamp, Towson's talented 6-foot-2 attacker. Bresnahan gave up 10 inches, but you would never have known it from watching the matchup, O'Leary said.

"There is not any type of offensive player out there that we're afraid to put Taylor on," O'Leary said. "She watches film and figures out the best way to defend a player. Taylor has taken on some of the most dangerous players in the game and held her own."

Bresnahan cited former Syracue All-American Kayla Treanor and current North Carolina All-American Molly Hendrick as among the most dangerous attackers she has covered.

"No matter what attacker I get assigned to, it still goes back to team defense. I have to be vocal and communicate because everyone on defense helps out each other," Bresnahan said. "I do believe my aggressiveness and my strength are my best assets. I like to be on the ball and go after the ball."

O'Leary said Bresnahan is the rare defender that also makes an impact on offense as she's a big part of Florida's clearing game.

"We ask Taylor to transfer the ball from end-to-end and feel very confident with the ball in her stick," the eighth-year head coach said.

Bresnahan is a team captain and O'Leary said she is a leader by example.

"Taylor has such a strong work ethic and demand excellence from herself and her teammates. Mental toughness is also a huge part of her success," O'Leary said. "She's an incredibly humble person. You would never know she's earned all the accolades that she has over the years. All the coaches and players have a huge amount of respect for Taylor. She's a great person to have in the locker room."

Florida established women's lacrosse as a varsity sport in 2010 and O'Leary has built the program into a perennial powerhouse. She has led the Gators to one Final Four appearance and four quarterfinal berths along with two Big East Conference regular season and tournament championships.

"It's been really exciting to see the program grow and to play a part in its development. We're making history as we go on through the years," Bresnahan said.

O'Leary said Bresnahan deserves to be in the conversation for the Tewaaraton Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding player in Division I. For her part, the 2013 Capital Gazette Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year doesn't like to talk about individual awards.

"Obviously, I'm honored to be recognized, but lacrosse is such a team sport and I would not be on any All-American or Tewaaraton lists if we did not have so many great players around me," said Bresnahan, whose little sister Kassidy has signed with Florida.

Florida has gotten a big lift this season from freshman Brianna Harris, who is sixth on the squad in scoring with 14 points. The Broadneck High graduate is third on the team with 16 draw controls.

"What a great addition to our program. We couldn't be more thrilled with what Brianna has done," O'Leary said. "She's someone who works her tail off every day to get better and is not afraid to get in there and mix it up with anybody. Brianna has a really bright future."

Bresnahan and Harris will have a homecoming on Wednesday when third-ranked Florida (8-1) travels to College Park for a showdown with top-ranked Maryland (9-0).

UMBC men's lacrosse notched one of its biggest wins in recent seasons when it knocked off Stony Brook, 12-9, on March 18. Sophomore midfielder Billy Nolan scored a career-high five goals to lead the upset of the Sea Wolves, who are always a top contender in the America East Conference.

Nolan earned America East Player of the Week honors for his career-best performance. The Arundel High graduate had just one goal and two assists coming into the Stony Brook game.

"Billy has been working hard and getting better every day. He's one of those guys that comes early and stays late," UMBC first-year head coach Ryan Moran said. "We've been waiting for Billy to have a breakout game like that because in practice he's difficult to stop. It was great to see that translate over into a game."

Nolan scored the five goals in a variety of ways – dodging past a defender twice, finishing with a catch-and-shoot crank shot twice and cutting to the crease for an inside goal. Moran believes the Crofton resident is getting more comfortable with his role in the offense.