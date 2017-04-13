Fennell brings blue-collar mentality to Navy lacrosse

Some seniors on last year's Navy lacrosse team took to calling Chris Fennell by the nickname of "Hollywood."

After all, Fennell was tall, good-looking, well-spoken and a returning All-American. Simply put, the close defenseman had all the qualities that scream out "star player."

If those former teammates had known more about Fennell's background, they would have realized how inappropriate that moniker really was.

Fennell's father is an iron worker while his mother is a teacher. He grew up in Milford, New Jersey, which would best be described as a working-class borough.

"Chris comes from parents who preached doing things the right way, working your butt off and keeping your mouth shut," Navy defensive coordinator Ryan Wellner said.

Fennell is a self-made lacrosse player, a late-comer to the sport and product of a high school that does not produce many college prospects. Fennell considered himself more of a football player at Delaware Valley Regional High and kind of figured he would play that sport at the next level.

Fennell was an All-State quarterback as a junior and senior, but was recruited as a wide receiver or safety by Rutgers, Temple and Army along with a slew of Ivy League and Patriot League schools.

Timothy Roy, whom Fennell calls "my first real serious lacrosse coach, is largely responsible for pushing the youngster toward Navy. Roy's son and namesake played lacrosse at Navy from 2012 through 2015.

"Coach Roy saw some potential in me and pushed me to play travel ball in the summer," said Fennell, who joined the Leading Edge program. "Coach Roy mentioned my name to the Navy coaching staff and things kind of went from there."

Fennell was a three-sport athlete at Delaware Valley and never focused on one. He is believed to be the first Division I lacrosse player to come out of the Frenchtown, New Jersey school and readily admits to developing at the Naval Academy Prep School.

"I really refined myself as a lacrosse player at the prep school. I put on about 25 pounds, got a lot stronger and became a little more physically imposing," Fennell said. "I've always set my goals pretty high in whatever I did. I felt like once I put my head down and really focused on lacrosse that I could accomplish good things."

That certainly proved the case as Fennell started on close defense as a freshman at the academy and enjoyed an outstanding campaign. The 6-foot-2, 211-pounder scooped up 17 ground balls and was credited with 13 caused turnovers in 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

It happened during the third quarter against Loyola when Fennell collided with goalie John Connors and went down awkwardly on his right leg, sustaining a broken fibula and multiple torn ligaments in the ankle.

"It was a long recovery. I didn't start feeling like I was truly on top of my game until almost a year later," Fennell said.

Fennell showed no ill affects from the injury during a sensational sophomore season that saw him earn the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award and third team All-American honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

It was more of the same last season as Fennell became only the second player in Patriot League history to repeat as Defensive Player of the Year (along with Army's Bill Henderson in 2010, 2011) and moved up to second team All-American status.

"You've heard about the lockdown cornerback in football. Chris has been that type of player on the lacrosse field," Navy head coach Rick Sowell said. "You put him on a particular player and count on that person being limited. It's a great luxury to have a lockdown defender of that caliber."

Fennell takes pride in being asked to cover the oppponent's top offensive threat. He's gone against some good ones over the past four years, beginning with Loyola attackman Justin Ward when he was a freshman. Maryland attackman Matt Rambo has been a four-year adversary while Ben Reeves (Yale) and Patrick Spencer (Loyola) rank among the toughest covers. Fennell has even been asked to bump up and defend a high-scoring midfielder in Army's John Glesener.

"Every attackman presents a different challenge. I've gone against guys with vastly different styles," Fennell said. "When the coach tells me I'm going to cover the other team's best offensive player, I would like to think that I would win that matchup most of the time."

Perhaps the greatest compliment Fennell has received is the fact many opponents don't even attempt to test him. Some attackmen will take him to the crease while others will serve as a decoy to draw him away from the ball.

"Chris has proven over and over again that he has the ability to take the ball away at any time," Wellner said. "That has prompted some teams to scheme around him. There aren't many attackmen who will try to take him one-on-one."

As a result, Fennell has been forced to become a better off-ball defender. After spending most of his career focused on shutting down his assigned attackman, that was not an easy transition to make.

Because opponents have done things to diminish his impact, there is a good chance Fennell will not earn Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight season. In fact, Navy may well choose to nominate long stick midfielder Matt Rees for the honor. That would not bother Fennell, who also believes short stick defensive midfielder John Trainor is deserving of more recognition.

"I've been so blessed to play with so many great guys on defense over the years, starting with Pat Kiernan when I was a plebe and continuing with my two classmates," Fennell said. "John, Matt and I have been playing alongside each other for four years. We push each other and make each other better. Matt and I are as competitive against each other as we are against our opponents. We're always trying to one-up each other."

Fennell is serving as co-captain (along with Trainor) of this year's team and Sowell has high praise for the leadership he has displayed. The sixth-year head coach said he has been impressed by the way Fennell has handled certain situations during the course of the campaign.

Fennell figures to become a three-time All-American, joining an exclusive club at Navy that currently includes 33 members.

"Chris really is the complete package as a defenseman in terms of combining athleticism with intelligence and work ethic," Sowell said. "Obviously, Chris has some natural gifts in terms of size, speed and strength. However, he also has a really high lacrosse IQ. He sees things develop a second or two before everyone else so he is able to anticipate and make decisions."